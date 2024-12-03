Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Titan T Center

Clarksville, TN – Staff Sergeant Trey Robertson and his wife Brandy, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, have teamed up to open Clarksville’s Titan T Center, which specializes in testosterone and hormone optimization, weight loss, IV therapy, vitamin injections, and more.

SSG Robertson said, “I just know there is a need for this in Clarksville. It’s a military town and there are lots of military personnel who can benefit from these services.” He plans to retire in 2025 and devote more time to assisting Brandy at the clinic.

“We’re a health and wellness clinic,” Brandy Robertson said. “I’ve been a nurse for the past 20 years, and what we do here is about wellness, not illness. For years I was dealing with sickness, then I started seeing the more preventive side of health, and helping people who just want to feel better.”

Brandy Robertson says low motivation, weight gain, even feeling drowsy can be symptoms of low testosterone. “We get a lot of business owners who say, ‘I’m not on top of my game. I’m foggy-headed, and I just need something to help me start feeling better.’ Our clients fill out questionnaires. Some suffer from lots of symptoms that do look like ‘low T’, and when we run the labs, it turns out they might actually be diabetic or anemic. Often, these are things that have gone untreated, so now they know, and they can go to their primary care doctor and get it taken care of.”

Brandy Robertson says, even with good labs, it’s important to pay attention to the symptoms, T therapy and other treatments may still be helpful. She also prescribes a wide range of treatment plans for her patients.

Trey is from Nashville, Brandy is from Murfreesboro, they were married in 2005. As his military career comes to a close, Clarksville turned out to be a great place for the couple to retire and start their own business(es). Trey also owns the 3 Sizzle Grill food truck.

“I’ve been in almost 20 years as a flight engineer, aviation has been my whole career,” SSG Robertson said. “We’ve been here since 2018, and we love that it’s close to family.” Brandy Robertson adds, “He started his career in Murfreesboro, and we were excited to be able to come back to this area as he nears retirement.”

They’ve influenced each other on the opening of Titan T Center and other important things. SSG Robertson said, “We thought this was a good idea, and went with it. Five years ago this was a taboo subject, but it’s a natural hormone that we all need, men and women.”

Titan T Center officially opened in January 2023. “It has been fun to be part of Clarksville’s growth and help fill this vital need,” Brandy Robertson said. “Healthcare tends to revolve around sickness, and we wanted to focus on wellness. Obviously, being veteran-owned, this just made sense.

“Going in, I talked to several colleagues, all over the nation, who offer similar services. It’s up and coming, and there is a lot of education still lacking in the subject matter and what we do. So, we’re really trying to get out there and help people get better, be better, and get more knowledge.”

Brandy Robertson says the client base is close to 50/50, men and women. “I do a lot of weight loss and other therapies like the IV vitamins, so if you’re just feeling down or recovering from COVID-19, we have vitamins and immune boosters that we can do therapeutic IV’s for. A lot of our services are tailored towards women. Clarksville is growing fast. We are proud to provide much-needed services so people don’t have to drive to Nashville.”

To find out more, go to www.titantcenter.net or check out Titan T Center on Facebook.