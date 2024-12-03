Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for December 3rd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Marcy is a 16 week old female Husky. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. This is a fabulous breed but requires knowledgeable adopters familiar with the breed. She is a sweet girl looking for a family who will keep her busy with lots of adventures.

Harper is an adult female Shih Tzu. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She will need regular grooming/brushing to keep her coat from matting. She will be a wonderful companion.

Smores is an adult female Pit Bull terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She’d love a big yard and lots of toys to keep her challenged and busy. She is looking for her forever family.

Cletus is an adult male Domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted and litter trained. He will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come down and see him. You won’t be disappointed.

Nate is a young male domestic shorthair cat with a lovely sleek black coat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He will make someone an excellent companion.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls. Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control