Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Hosts Florida State in High-Scoring SEC-ACC Showdown

Tennessee (5-0) vs. Florida State (8-1)

Wednesday, December 4th, 202t | 6:15pm CT / 7:15pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center TV: SEC Network

Knoxville, TN – Undefeated Tennessee women’s basketball team (5-0) welcomes a Florida State team (8-1) on a seven-game winning streak to Food City Center on Wednesday night for an SEC-ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge between squads that rank among the nation’s leaders in scoring offense, three-pointers, offensive rebounds and turnover margin.

UT and FSU, who faced off last season in Tallahassee in a real barnburner the Seminoles won by a 92-91 count, will meet at 6:15pm CT, 7:15pm ET in a highly-anticipated match-up televised by SEC Network. Both teams, who rank one-two nationally in scoring at 98.2 and 96.2 ppg., respectively, are receiving votes and reside just outside the top 25 in the AP and USA TODAY/WBCA Coaches Polls.

This will mark the Big Orange’s sixth straight home contest during a run in which seven of the first eight take place on Rocky Top at the outset of the 2024-25 campaign. Tennessee is coming off its most dominant performance of the season, a 102-50 victory over Western Carolina on November 26th. It marked the third time Kim Caldwell‘s squad has eclipsed the century mark and tied her club’s fewest points allowed in a game this season.

Florida State, meanwhile, won all three of its tilts at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, over Thanksgiving weekend. After edging Texas Tech, 70-62, on Thursday, Brooke Wyckoff’s unit blew out Missouri State (97-66) and Gonzaga (95-54) on Friday and Saturday, respectively.



Tennessee carries a 2-1 series record into the game, including a 1-0 mark in contests played in Knoxville. This will mark only the second meeting between these programs since 1986.

Broadcast Details

Matt Schumacker (play-by-play) and Steffi Sorensen (analyst) will have the call for SEC Network.

All of the games included in the ESPN package (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU) will be available through WatchESPN, accessible online at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app, and streamed on televisions through Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 or Xbox One to fans who receive their video subscription from an affiliated provider.

The contest also can be heard on Lady Vol Network stations and by audio stream, with Brian Rice providing play-by-play.

A link to the live audio stream can be found on the Hoops Central page or the schedule on UTSports.com.

For a list of Lady Vol Network affiliates, please click on the Fans tab at the top of UTSports.com, select Vol Network and then click on the Vol Network Affiliates tab.

Air-time generally occurs 30 minutes prior to tip-off.

The Lady Vol Network broadcast also can be heard on SiriusXM satellite radio channel 386.

Parking, Traffic Flow, Entry Alerts

Fans coming to campus looking to purchase basketball parking will do so on-site with a credit card for men’s and women’s hoops.

Those parking in the G-10 garage are requested to enter from Neyland Drive.

There is free public parking on the Ag Campus and a free shuttle to and from there for fans. All shuttles are fully accessible for those with disabilities.

The shuttle location on the Ag campus is on River Drive near the Brehm Animal Sciences Bldg. and across from the CF lot. Visit https://parking.utk.edu/parking/special-events/athletic/ for maps and more information.

Shuttles begin two hours prior to tip-off. Return shuttles run until two hours postgame or until the Food City Center is cleared.

Accessible shuttle loading and unloading for those with disabilities is located next to Arena Dining.

For regular shuttles, the unloading and loading areas near Food City Center will be as follows: Prior to the game, regular shuttles will unload at Chamique Holdsclaw and Lake Loudoun Blvd. After the game, regular shuttles will load at Lake Loudoun Blvd and Phillip Fulmer Way.

All tickets and Tennessee Fund parking passes are digital.



Fans will again see walk-through metal detectors outside of all Food City Center entrances.



Gates typically open one hour before tip for women’s games.

Lady Vols To Wear The “Summitt Blues”

Tennessee is set to wear its “Summitt Blue” uniforms vs. Florida State.

UT is 4-1 in their “Summitt Blue” uniforms (3-0 last season) after an 83-61 win vs. Alabama on March 8th at the 2024 SEC Tournament.

Tennessee also notched home victories over Florida, 88-81, on January 11th, 2024, and Missouri, 80-69, on February 4th, 2024, in 2023-24.

The Lady Vols were 1-1 in 2022-23 during their first year wearing them in the modern era, beating Georgia, 68-55, in Knoxville on January 15th, 2023, and falling in OT at Mississippi State on February 6th, 2023, 91-90.

In conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Tennessee Athletics’ updated brand standards renamed the blue accent color historically associated with the Lady Vols “Summitt Blue.”

Four women’s teams (soccer, volleyball, basketball, softball) debuted the Summitt Blue uniforms during the 2022-23 academic year – a collection dubbed the “Summitt Legacy” series.

The Vol football team has worn “Summitt Blue” accessories in a home game in each of the past three seasons, including vs. Mississippi State in 2024.

Individually Speaking

COOP IS HOOPIN’: Talaysia Cooper is coming off back-to-back games of 33 vs. Liberty and 20 vs. Western Carolina and is averaging 26.5 ppg. over that span. She leads UT this season at 19.2 ppg.

5-0 WITH FIVE DIFFERENT FIVES: UT has started the season 5-0 with five different starting lineups and eight different players appearing in the first five. Sara Puckett is the only player to start all five contests.

PICK YOUR POISON: UT has had seven different players score in double figures, and every game has seen at least four Lady Vols tallying 10 or more points.

GUARDS HITTING THE BOARDS: Tennessee’s top two rebounders are guards. Ruby Whitehorn and Talaysia Cooper lead the way at 7.6 and 6.0, respectively.

BIRTHDAY DISHES FOR SAM?: Samara Spencer, who has dished 5+ dimes in every game and ranks No. 4 nationally in assist/turnover ratio (4.50), will suit up for UT against Florida State on her 22nd birthday.

LAST YEAR VS. FSU: Jewel Spear had 18 points, Sara Puckett 15 and Tess Darby 10 at FSU. Samara Spencer had 15 points and six assists for Arkansas in a win at FSU.

From A Team Perspective

RACKING UP STEALS: The Tennessee Lady Vols lead the nation in steals per game, averaging 18.4 and netting 13 or more each outing.

THAT’S A 10-COUNT: Tennessee has prevented the opposition from getting the ball over halfcourt in 10 seconds a total of 10 times already in five games. Five was the total number of violations forced by UT over the previous five years combined.

PILING UP POINTS: The UT Lady Vols rank No. 1 nationally in scoring offense, rolling up 98.2 points per game. The lowest a Kim Caldwell team has ranked in scoring is No. 4, which Marshall did last season (85.3).

LETTING ‘EM FLY: UT leads the nation in three-pointers attempted per game at 38.8 per contest. That’s more than the school’s single-game record of 36 (2010).

MAKING THREES IN BUNCHES: Tennessee, which also is No. 1 in 3FGs made per game at 11.6, has hit 10 or more treys four times this season and is one shy of tying the school best for most games with double-digit three-pointer production.

A NOSE FOR O-BOARDS: UT is No. 1 in the nation in offensive rebounds per game at 23.6. It has twice eclipsed 30 this season.

Inside The Numbers

A NUMBER THAT COUNTS: UT is No. 1 nationally with 21 other teams with a win percentage of 100 through December 2nd.

WINNING THE FIRST FIVE: Tennessee has won its first five games for the initial time since beginning 2021-22 at 9-0.

BEST STARTS FOR CALDWELL: UT’s 5-0 start ties for the second-best opening of a season in Kim Caldwell‘s nine years as a head coach. She matched her 5-0 start at Glenville State in 2018-19. Her 2021-22 GSU squad started 29-0 on its way to 35-1.

SIX STRAIGHT AT HOME: This marks the first time since 2015-16 that UT has opened a campaign with six straight games at home. Tennessee played eight in a row here to start the 2015-16 schedule.

8K SEASON TIX: UT has sold 8,000+ season tickets — the most since 2015-16.

DRAWING CROWDS: UT has drawn five crowds of 9K+ in five games. That marks the best attendance start since 2013-14.

UT NO. 31 IN NET RANKINGS: UT is at No. 31 in the NCAA’s December 1st NET rankings.

NO. 39 TOUGHEST SCHEDULE: UT’s cumulative schedule ranks No. 39 on the NCAA’s Toughest Schedule report.

Scoring Points As Caldwell Teams Do

Tennessee is averaging 98.2 points per game to rank No. 1 in the nation in scoring through five games.

UT stands No. 7 in scoring margin at 34.0.

Five times Kim Caldwell‘s teams have led the nation in scoring, with all five coming at Glenville State in 2019-20 (106.8), 2018-19 (102.3), 2020-21 (98.4), 2021-22 (95.5) and her first season as a head coach, 2016-17 (94.1). She was No. 4 in NCAA Division I in 2023-24 at Marshall (85.3).

UT has scored 89 or more points in each of the first five games of a season for the first time in school history. It had previously set the record at four straight to open a campaign.

It also marked only the third time Tennessee has scored 89+ in five straight games at any point and the fifth time it has done it four times in a row.

If UT scores 89+ vs. Florida State, it would mark the first time in UT women’s history it has carded six straight games with that point total.

UT has had five straight contests of 89+ points in 2024-25 11/5 to 11/26…), 1987-88 (12/13 to 1/3) and 1997-98 (1/6 to 1/20), and four in a row in 1993-94 (1/2 to 1/13) and 2000-01 (2/1 to 2/11).

Keeping It 100

UT has reached 100 points three times in 2024-25.

That gives the program 90 all-time regular-season scoring efforts of 100 or more points through the Western Carolina game.

UT had 101 in the opener vs. Samford on November 5th, a season high of 109 vs. Liberty on November 16th and 102 the last time out vs. Western Carolina.

That trio of scoring efforts marked the first time in history the Lady Vols hit the century mark three times in their first five contests of a season.

That third 100-point effort in 2024-25 equaled the total of Tennessee’s previous six seasons combined and marked the 12th occasion of tallying triple digits three or more times in a campaign.

The last time Tennessee had back-to-back trips above the century mark before November 26th was in 2017-18 (Alabama St. & Troy).

UT has now done that six times (1987-88, 1994-95, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2017-18, 2024-25).



The Tennessee Lady Vols have never reeled off three straight games of 100+ in their history.



The program record for most 100-point games in a season is seven in 1987-88.

Leaders Beyond The Arc

Tennessee ranks No. 1 nationally in three-pointers attempted per game at 38.8.

That average is higher than the 2010 school record for most threes attempted in a game (36) by the UT Lady Vols.

UT also is No. 1 in three-pointers made per game, firing in 11.6 per contest through the Western Carolina game.

The program best average for three-pointers per game is 6.8, which came last season (223 in 33 games).

The Lady Vols attempted a program-most 695 treys in 2023-24 in 33 games.

Tennessee has made 58 treys in four games, already ranking higher than the school’s season total in 1989-90 (43), 1987-88 (27) and 1988-89 (6).

No. 1 In Steals Per Game

As of December 2nd, Tennessee ranks No. 1 in the NCAA in steals per game at 18.4 per contest.

UT’s 92 steals over the first five games in 2024-25 is the most to begin a season in program history, topping the previous best of 81 in 2001-02.

UT has recorded double-digit steals totals in each of the first five games of the season, marking the first time that has happened since opening the 2007-08 campaign with five in a row.

The last occasion when the Big Orange began a campaign with more than five straight was in 2006-07, when it reeled off eight-straight 10+ steal tallies.

The record for most 10+ steal performances in a season is 35, which occurred in 1997-98. No. 2 is 28 (2007-08, 1988-89, while No. 3 is 26 in 2006-07.

The Lady Vols are No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the league in turnovers forced per game at 30.4

As a direct result of those numbers, UT has generated 44.6 points per game off those turnovers vs. its opposition (while allowing 16.6 ppg.).

UT tallied 50 points off turnovers vs. Samford and 48 vs. UT Martin in its opening two games.

Tennessee also is outscoring its opponents 27.4 to 18.4 in fast break points.

The Lady Vols got 36 points on the break vs. Samford and 29 vs. UT Martin and Liberty.

Turning Them Over

The Tennessee Lady Vols rank No. 2 nationally and No. 1 in the SEC in turnovers forced per game at 30.4.

All five of Tennessee’s foes thus far have committed at least 22 miscues, with Samford (37), Western Carolina (37) and UT Martin (31) losing the ball 30+ times.

Before this season, the last time the Big Orange forced three opponents in the first five games of a season to commit 30 or more turnovers was in 2014-15, when UT foes did that in three of the first four contests.

The last time UT opponents committed 20+ miscues in each of the first five games of a campaign was in 2004-05, when the Lady Vols’ first six foes did so.

The only other times a season began with opponents committing 20 or more turnovers over the first five games in a campaign occurred in 1989-90, when the first five did; in 1988-89, when the first 10 did; in 1985-86, when the first six did; and in 1982-83, when the first five did.

All Over The O-Boards

Tennessee is No. 1 in offensive rebounds per contest at 23.6 after grabbing 31 o-boards vs. Western Carolina. UT had a season-high 33 vs. UT Martin.

That total of 33 offensive rebounds vs. UT Martin was the most since UT had that many vs. Georgia Tech on November 17th, 2013.

Before this season, the last time the Lady Vols posted 30+ o-boards twice in one season was in 2013-14 vs. Georgia Tech (33, 11/17/13) and vs. Troy (32, 12/14/13). UT has never carded two such efforts during the first five games of a season.

The program best for the most 30+ offensive rebound efforts in a year is three, occurring twice. The last time came during the 1991-92 season vs. Penn State (35, 12/28/91), vs. Arkansas (30, 2/29/92) and vs. Kentucky in the SEC Tournament (30, 3/8/92). It also happened in 1985-86 at South Carolina (31, 1/6/86), at North Carolina (33, 1/11/86) and at Kentucky (31, 1/24/86).

The Lady Vols rank No. 24 in the NCAA and No. 8 in the SEC in rebounds per game thus far at 44.0 with a high of 54 vs. UT Martin.

UT has a rebound margin of 12.8, which rates No. 12 nationally and No. 6 among league schools.

Ruby Whitehorn leads the way on the glass for the Big Orange, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, with 4.2 of those coming on the offensive end.

UT is 5-0 in winning the war on the glass and has a 5-0 record in those games.

Looking Back At The Last Game

The UT Lady Vol basketball team posted a program first, hitting 100 points three times during the first five games of a season, as it forced 37 turnovers and raced to a 102-50 victory over Western Carolina on November 26th to close out a November slate of games undefeated.

With a crowd of 9,086 looking on at Food City Center, Tennessee (5-0) followed a 109-point performance vs. Liberty on November 16th and a 101-point showing vs. Samford on November 5th with a third trip over the century mark. The quickest UT had done that before was three times in the first eight contests in 1987-88. It also marked the first back-to-back 100-point games recorded by the Big Orange since the 2017-18 season, when the team won, 104-51, vs. Alabama State on December 3rd and, 131-69, vs. Troy on December 6th.

Redshirt sophomore guard Talaysia Cooper led five UT Lady Vols in double figures with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-for-6 accuracy from three-point land. That came on the heels of a 33-point game vs. Liberty on November 16th. Scoring 10+ points along with Cooper were Ruby Whitehorn with 16, Tess Darby with 12 and Zee Spearman and Samara Spencer with 11 each.

Whitehorn and sophomore Alyssa Latham led the Lady Vols on the boards, pulling down seven each, with Whitehorn grabbing five offensive caroms and Latham four to fuel a 31-4 disparity on the o-glass. That edge allowed UT to outscore WCU (5-3) by an identical 31-4 count in second chance points.

The Catamounts placed only one player in double figures, with Avyonce Carter dropping 18 on the night.

UT/FSU Series Notes

Tennessee possesses a 2-1 series record vs. the Seminoles, including 1-0 at home and 1-1 on the road.

The Lady Vols are 138-49 all-time vs. schools from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Tennessee has six roster members who previously played at ACC schools, including Favor Ayodele (Pitt), Alyssa Latham (Syracuse), Jewel Spear (Wake Forest), Zee Spearman (Miami), Avery Strickland (Pitt) and Ruby Whitehorn (Clemson).

A pair of Averys from Knoxville will meet again. UT’s Avery Strickland starred at Farragut H.S., while FSU’s Avery Treadwell paced the program at Bearden H.S.

A Look At The Seminoles

Florida State enters at 8-1 and on a seven-game winning streak, with its only loss coming at Illinois on November 7th by a score of 83-74.

The Seminoles defeated common foe Samford, 101-68, on November 14th, while UT opened its season with a 101-53 triumph over SU on November 5th.

FSU features four players scoring in double figures, led by all-star guard Ta’Niya Latson, who fires in 26.1 ppg. And adds 5.1 rpg—and 4.5 apg.

Latson is joined in double figures by Makayla Timpson (18.7), O’Mariah Gordon (16.1) and Sydney Bowles (11.2).

The Seminoles are shooting 45.6 percent from the field while averaging 96.2 points, winning by a margin of 33.2 points and making 9.6 treys per game.

FSU averages 11.8 steals and forces 22.0 turnovers.

About Florida State Head Coach Brooke Wychoff

Brooke Wyckoff is in her fourth season as head coach at Florida State, owning a career record of 64-31.

Wyckoff guided the Seminoles to their 11th straight NCAA Tournament during the 2023-24 season, as FSU finished 23-11 overall and 12-6 in the ACC.

Prior to serving as an assistant (2011-22) and head coach at FSU, Wyckoff was a standout player on the court for the Seminoles from 1997 to 2001.

Florida State’s Last Game

Florida State closed out an undefeated three-game run in the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Saturday, crushing Gonzaga, 95-54.

Ta’Niya Latson (24) and Makayla Timpson (20) combined for 44 points, while Sydney Bowles and O’Mariah Gordon chipped in 17 and 14, respectively.

FSU shot 50.7 from the field and connected on 12 of 28 three-point attempts (42.9 pct.) vs. Gonzaga.

The Seminoles forced 26 turnovers on 15 steals.

The Last Time These Teams Met

No. 11/12 Tennessee overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to take a six-point lead in the second half, but No. 18/22 Florida State battled back and hit a last-second three-pointer to seize a 92-91 victory in Tallahassee on November 9th, 2023.

Rickea Jackson, who finished with 31 points and 17 rebounds, put the Lady Vols (1-1) up, 91-88, with 1:10 to go on a second-chance bucket. With 52 ticks left on the clock, though, Amaya Bonner found the net with a three to tie it up at 91. FSU’s Alexis Tucker drew a foul with 24 seconds left, hitting one of two free-throw attempts to put the Seminoles (2-0) back in front, 92-91. UT got a shot off with three seconds remaining, but it wouldn’t fall.

Jackson was joined in double figures by Jewel Spear with 18, followed by Sara Puckett with 15 and Tess Darby with 10.



Florida State had five players scoring in double figures, led by O’Mariah Gordon with 22 and Ta’Niya Latson with 20. Tucker and Bonner added 17 and 16, respectively, while Makayla Timpson chipped in 10.

Next Up For UT Women’s Basketball



The Tennessee women’s basketball team travels to New York City on Friday, where it will take part in the Shark Beauty Women’s Champions Classic in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Lady Vols will meet undefeated Iowa (8-0) at 6:00pm CT, 7:00pm ET in the first game of a doubleheader at the Barclays Center that will be televised nationally by FOX.

UConn will face Louisville in the second contest.

The Lady Vol Radio Network broadcast may be heard on stations statewide and via the web on UTSports.com.

The game also will air on SiriusXM Satellite Radio on channel 389.