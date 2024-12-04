Phoenix Theatres to Bring Premier Movie-Going Experience to Clarksville in 2025

Clarksville, TN – Janet Wilson with CMC EDC welcomed a small group to Governor’s Square Mall for the official announcement of the soon-to-open Phoenix Theatres Clarksville.

Governor’s Square Mall’s Anthony Cafaro, Jr. said, “We are thrilled to be here in Clarksville. This past Spring I was standing here talking about our plans for a multi-million dollar renovation of the mall. In addition to all the changes we’ve been working on for the last nine months, we’re also nearing completion of the new Dave & Buster’s, which will be open in time for the holidays.

“Today is special because it marks a new beginning. When Phoenix Theatres opens its doors in 2025, you’re going to be treated to a new movie-going experience like nothing anyone has ever experienced in the Clarksville region. We’re excited to bring Phoenix to this thriving community, which deserves nothing but the best.”

Next up, Phoenix Theatre President Cory Jacobson talked about his journey from humble beginnings to the opening of the Clarksville theater. “This will be our ninth theater and first in the great state of Tennessee,” Jacobson said. “This brings us to a total of 79 movie screens in 9 locations in 5 states. This is our first significant construction project, and will set the tone for years of growth. It’s great to have a partner like the Cafaro Co. Their guidance and patience is extraordinary.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts welcomed Phoenix to the community. “We’re thankful to be here to celebrate this latest addition to family entertainment options in our city,” Pitts said. “Cory, welcome to Clarksville. This may be your ninth location, but it will be the best. We are the best community in the state and nation. We are so thankful for your investment and look forward to a long relationship with you, knowing it will be a great benefit for the families in our city. “

