Austin Peay State University Soccer’s Ellie Dreas, Lindsey McMahon Earn All-Region Honors

Clarksville, TN – Ellie Dreas and Lindsey McMahon of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team were named to the United Soccer Coaches Women’s All-South Region Third Team, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

The United Soccer Coaches All-Region identifies and recognizes the top players in the NCAA. All players are nominated by their respective head coaches, with opposing head coaches voting for the selective teams.

The postseason honor is the fourth for both Dreas and McMahon, as the duo also was named Second Team All-Atlantic Sun Conference, ASUN All-Academic Team, and College Sports Communicators All-District Team honorees following their junior and senior seasons, respectively.

A Covington, Kentucky native, Dreas had a career-best and tied for a team-high six goals during her junior campaign. She was one of two Governors to start all 19 matches and scored four of her goals during ASUN and postseason play.

McMahon finished her final season at Austin Peay State University career with a career-best two goals, while matching her season’s best mark with a pair of assists. The Fountain Hills, Arizona native ended her Austin Peay career fourth all-time in starts (74) and seventh all-time in matches started (75). Her 6,584-career minutes also are the second-most in program history.

Dreas and McMahon are the fourth and fifth all-time selections to a United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team, and the first since Tatiana Ariaza’s Second Team selection in 2012.