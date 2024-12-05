20.3 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to Birmingham to begin Indoor Season

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Set to Kick Off Season at Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's Track and FieldClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team opens its season at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker, Friday, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Governors open the meet at 8:30am with the 60M prelims. Field events start at 9:00am with the shot put.

Austin Peay State University last competed in the Icebreaker in December 2022. That meet was highlighted by Kenisha Phillips winning the 200M dash and Amani Sharif winning the long jump.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University Track and Field team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

