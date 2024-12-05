Best of Clarksville Wraps Up 28th Annual Event with Record Turnout

Clarksville, TN – Best of Clarksville, a non-profit fundraiser that pits the best businesses in town against each other in a friendly competition to raise money for local children’s charities, just completed its 28th annual event, and this year’s turnout was one of the best ever.

Businesses in a variety of categories are nominated online. Then, people have a chance to come out and vote onsite the night of the event. While there, supporters get to try free samples from the nominees, enjoy music, fun, and games, and enter for the chance to win prizes. Winners are announced on site and presented with a plaque that commemorates their accomplishments.

All the proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations, including Clarksville Rotary Club, Downtown Kiwanis, Bikers Who Care, and others. In 2023, FAITH Cancer Care Foundation, Mikaela’s Mutt Motel, and ArtLInk were among the charities that received proceeds from the event that is held each year on the first Thursday of October.

We at Clarksville Living Magazine are proud to announce that we once again took home the title “Best Local Publication.” We want to thank all our readers, everyone who took the time to nominate and vote for us, and all the great volunteers who work so hard to make Best of Clarksville such a wonderful event.

Photo Gallery