Clarksville Claims Second Cheapest Gas Prices as Tennessee Average Drops to $2.66

Tennessee is the 5th least expensive market in the Nation

Nashville, TN – Gas prices across Tennessee fell five cents, on average, over last week as 1.8 million Tennesseans were forecast to take a road trip over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.66 which is six cents less expensive than one month ago and 24 cents less than one year ago.

“Those traveling in Tennessee over Thanksgiving saw the cheapest prices at the gas pump since 2020,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.

The average price for gasoline on Thanksgiving Day in Tennessee was $2.68 per gallon. That’s 21 cents cheaper than what holiday travelers paid a year ago and 47 cents cheaper than what drivers paid on Thanksgiving Day 2022.

AAA will release its Year-End Holiday Travel forecast on December 11th. This year’s actual Thanksgiving traveler totals will not be available until next year’s holiday forecast.

Tennessee Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – Johnson City ($2.76), Memphis ($2.72), Jackson ($2.71)

metro markets – Johnson City ($2.76), Memphis ($2.72), Jackson ($2.71) Least expensive metro markets – Chattanooga ($2.57), Clarksville ($2.59), Cleveland ($2.60)

Tennessee Gas Price Averages

(Price per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline)

Monday Sunday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Tennessee $2.663 $2.668 $2.712 $2.726 $2.907 Chattanooga $2.573 $2.575 $2.666 $2.648 $2.811 Knoxville $2.631 $2.639 $2.659 $2.701 $2.848 Memphis $2.729 $2.735 $2.755 $2.772 $2.927 Nashville $2.683 $2.685 $2.751 $2.736 $2.978 Click here to view current gasoline price averages

About AAA – The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 13 million members across 14 U.S. states and two U.S. territories. ACG and its affiliates provide members with roadside assistance, insurance products, banking and financial services, travel offerings and more.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 64 million members in the United States and Canada. AAA’s mission is to protect and advance freedom of mobility and improve traffic safety.

For more information, get the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.