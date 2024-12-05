27.4 F
Clarksville
Thursday, December 5, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 5th–9th, 2024
News

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 5th–9th, 2024

News Staff
By News Staff
Partly Sunny - Rain

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a chilly but sunny start, gradually warming as we move into the weekend.

However, the sunshine will give way to an increasing chance of rain starting Sunday, with a significant shift to wet conditions by early next week.

Thursday will bring bright sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold with a high near 30°F. A brisk north-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph will keep it feeling even cooler, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Expect a cold and mostly clear night as temperatures drop to around 16°F Thursday night. Winds will calm down, providing some relief from the daytime gusts.

The sunshine continues Friday, with slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high near 35°F. Winds will remain calm, making for a pleasant but crisp winter day.

A mostly clear night is ahead, with lows around 20°F Friday night. Winds will stay calm, ensuring a peaceful evening under the stars.

Saturday will see a noticeable warm-up as sunny skies push temperatures to a high near 47°F. A light south-southwest breeze in the morning will add to the milder feel.

Partly cloudy skies will roll in Saturday night, with a low of around 33°F. A steady south-southwest wind around 5 mph will keep conditions relatively mild compared to previous nights.

The weather begins to change Sunday as clouds increase and a 50% chance of rain develops in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to a high near 53°F, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday night, with a low of around 46°F. South winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph will accompany the wet conditions, with a 90% chance of precipitation.

Monday looks to be a rainy day with an 80% chance of precipitation and temperatures rising to a high near 62°F. Be prepared for wet roads and limited outdoor opportunities.

Rain will likely continue into the Monday night, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will remain mild, with a low of around 46°F.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a mix of sunshine and showers this week, starting with a brisk, sunny stretch and transitioning into a rainy, warmer pattern by the end of the weekend. Keep your umbrellas handy for Sunday and Monday as wet weather settles in.

Previous article
Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Stays Perfect with Thrilling 79-77 Victory Over Florida State
Next article
Best of Clarksville Wraps Up 28th Annual Event with Record Turnout
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information