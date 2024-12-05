Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 5th–9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a chilly but sunny start, gradually warming as we move into the weekend.

However, the sunshine will give way to an increasing chance of rain starting Sunday, with a significant shift to wet conditions by early next week.

Thursday will bring bright sunshine, but temperatures will remain cold with a high near 30°F. A brisk north-northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph will keep it feeling even cooler, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Expect a cold and mostly clear night as temperatures drop to around 16°F Thursday night. Winds will calm down, providing some relief from the daytime gusts.

The sunshine continues Friday, with slightly warmer temperatures, reaching a high near 35°F. Winds will remain calm, making for a pleasant but crisp winter day.

A mostly clear night is ahead, with lows around 20°F Friday night. Winds will stay calm, ensuring a peaceful evening under the stars.

Saturday will see a noticeable warm-up as sunny skies push temperatures to a high near 47°F. A light south-southwest breeze in the morning will add to the milder feel.

Partly cloudy skies will roll in Saturday night, with a low of around 33°F. A steady south-southwest wind around 5 mph will keep conditions relatively mild compared to previous nights.

The weather begins to change Sunday as clouds increase and a 50% chance of rain develops in the afternoon. Temperatures will climb to a high near 53°F, with a south wind of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain becomes more widespread Sunday night, with a low of around 46°F. South winds of 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph will accompany the wet conditions, with a 90% chance of precipitation.

Monday looks to be a rainy day with an 80% chance of precipitation and temperatures rising to a high near 62°F. Be prepared for wet roads and limited outdoor opportunities.

Rain will likely continue into the Monday night, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will remain mild, with a low of around 46°F.

Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should prepare for a mix of sunshine and showers this week, starting with a brisk, sunny stretch and transitioning into a rainy, warmer pattern by the end of the weekend. Keep your umbrellas handy for Sunday and Monday as wet weather settles in.