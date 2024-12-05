NASA’s Europa Clipper: 1.8 Billion-Mile Mission to Explore Potential Life on Europa

Pasadena, CA – NASA’s Europa Clipper, which launched October 14th, 2024 on a journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa, is already 13 million miles (20 million kilometers) from Earth.

Two science instruments have deployed hardware that will remain at attention, extending out from the spacecraft, for the next decade — through the cruise to Jupiter and the entire prime mission.

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launched it away from Earth’s gravity, and now the spacecraft is zooming along at 22 miles per second (35 kilometers per second) relative to the Sun.

Europa Clipper is the largest spacecraft NASA has ever developed for a planetary mission. It will travel 1.8 billion miles (2.9 billion kilometers) to arrive at Jupiter in 2030 and in 2031 will begin a series of 49 flybys, using a suite of instruments to gather data that will tell scientists if the icy moon and its internal ocean have the conditions needed to harbor life.