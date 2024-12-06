APSU Honors Program Enhances Student-Faculty Engagement with New Fellows Initiative

Clarksville, TN – The Honors Program at Austin Peay State University (APSU) has announced a new Faculty Fellows initiative designed to enhance students’ educational experiences by strengthening their relationships with professors across campus.

The inaugural faculty fellows are Associate Professor of History Dr. Dzavid Dzanic and Professor and University College Research Librarian Gina Nigro. They were selected for their teaching experience and commitment to student engagement and will begin their two-year terms in January 2025.

“We want our students to have more opportunities to interact with faculty on a deeper level,” said Honors Program Director Dr. Tim Winters. “In addition to teaching 50% of their classes here, they’ll spend time in the Honors Commons mentoring, advising, and being present for the students.”

Dzanic was inspired to apply for the fellowship because of his experience as an honors student at the University of British Columbia. He has also taught courses in APSU’s Honors Program, such as Global History of Travel and World History through Film.

“What I like about the Honors Program here is that it’s such a rich experience,” Dzanic said. “The classes are interesting, the themes are engaging, and in many ways, it replicates my undergraduate experience. When you zoom out, what comes out of this is an intellectual community built through the Honors Program.”

Dzanic’s teaching approach is based on collaborative discussion and analysis, and he and his students often find unexpected themes.

For instance, in the course on the global history of travel, class discussions led to the discovery that a deep sense of nostalgia for the era before the rise of globalization underpinned most travel accounts during the second half of the 20th century.

“In my classes, I like to build a sense of us creating knowledge together – that’s the key thing,” he said. “I don’t come in just to impart or pass on knowledge. I establish a road map in terms of where the class is going, and we build that road together.”

Nigro, who designed the popular History of the Book course in the Honors Program, sees the fellowship as an opportunity to connect with students and expand their horizons.

“I want my students to feel confident that I’m truly there for them and that it’s not just something I say,” she said. “I believe one of my strengths is connecting with students because I’m a creative person who genuinely enjoys engaging with others and learning while having fun.”

Nigro’s focus on engagement carries into her teaching style, which allows students to take ownership of the learning process.

“It’s one thing to lecture to a class, but people learn a lot by doing,” she said. “A lot of my classes are based on active learning. For example, I love making handmade books, so in History of the Book, students create things like clay tablets, codices, and illuminated initials.”

Both faculty fellows are also excited about potential opportunities for students outside the classroom. Nigro envisions organizing field trips to Nashville publishing companies, while Dzanic hopes to create panels for students to discuss topics of interest.

“One I’m considering would be about learning new languages, which I’m quite passionate about,” Dzanic said. “I hope we can create a panel with students who have studied languages and want to share their experiences, so those interested in learning a new one can hear about the process.”

The Faculty Fellows program continues to expand, with applications open for additional fellows to start in Fall 2025. Winters said the goal is to strengthen the bridge between the Honors Program and the wider APSU community.

“I’d like a group with at least one person from each academic college so students can learn about the university’s richness,” Winters said. “Many of them come in with a predetermined major and never consider the possibility of doing something different.”

The program also offers opportunities for professional growth and research development for the faculty fellows themselves.

“Professionally, it brings me great joy to work with the students,” Dzanic said. “I try to incorporate my research into my classes as much as possible, and it would be fun to include students in more formal research projects.”

Nigro said that collaborative research projects with faculty fellows would be a valuable way to motivate students and position them to excel in the future.

“I want to help people succeed when they leave here to work in the world,” she said. “I’m hoping there are going to be opportunities to co-author articles based on their experiences and inspire them to publish together as students because that goes a long way.”



As the Faculty Fellows program develops next semester, Winters said the goal is to leave a lasting impact on students by broadening their perspectives.



“I hope it opens students’ eyes wider and makes them more comfortable talking with authority figures,” he said. “Learning to see the connections among disciplines will help them see more potential in their fields, and by stretching their boundaries, they’ll better understand what they can accomplish.”