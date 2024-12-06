APSU Women’s Basketball Faces Rival Murray State in Round 98 Showdown

Austin Peay (3-4) at Murray State (4-2)

Saturday, December 7th, 2024 | 2:00pm CT

Murray, KY | CFSB Center | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team heads to Murray, Kentucky, for a game against Murray State on Saturday at 2:00pm.

This rivalry dates back to 1977, as the APSU Govs led the all-time series, 50-47. The series is 33-16 in Clarksville and 15-30 in Murray.

Austin Peay (3-4) most recently defeated Florida Atlantic with La’Nya Foster’s game-winning three-pointer. Anovia Sheals scored a career-high 14 points in the win, as Sa’Mya Wyatt (12), Abby Cater (10), and Foster (10) all saw double-figure scoring as well.

Murray State (4-2) enters Saturday’s contest after a 91-66 road win over St. Louis on December 3rd. Katelyn Young led the way for the Racers with 25 points, and Ava Learn grabbed 17 rebounds.

The last meeting between the two teams was a 93-85 Racer win on December 9th at F&M Bank Arena.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Knox Rives, Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump



La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 11 and 1.57 blocks per game. Her 6.9 rebounds per game rank sixth.

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 55.7 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt paces the APSU Govs with 12.7 points per game and her 55.7 field-goal percentage.

Foster leads with 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Anovia Sheals leads the Governors with 2.1 assists and a 66.7 free throw percentage.

Briana Rivera ranks first on the team with ten three-pointers and an average of 1.4 per game.

Abby Cater’s 1.7 steals per game lead the team.

Brittany Young is in her fourth season with the Governors.

Young made additions to her staff during the off-season in David Lowery, Iesia Walker, Anna Gomez, and Tiya Douglas.

The Governors’ returners are La’Nya Foster, Anala Nelson, Abby Cater, JaNiah Newell, and Jeanine Brandsma. Newell and Brandsma did not see action last season due to injury. Foster, Nelson, and Cater make up 44.0 percent of the APSU Govs’ returning points, 37.1 percent of returning rebounds, and 48.5 percent of returning assists.

Foster returns after being named the Atlantic Sun Conference’s Freshman of the Year, making her the first player in program history to be named the ASUN Freshman of the Year and the first Governor to receive Freshman of the Year honors since APSU Hall of Famer Gerlonda Hardin won the Ohio Valley Conference’s award for the 2000-01 season.



Nisea Burrell, Jordan Boddie, Nariyah Simmons, and Jenny Ntambwe transferred to Clarksville this season, and Anovia Sheals, Briana Rivera, Rose Azmoudeh, and Sa’Mya Wyatt have begun their college careers with the Governors.

About the Murray State Racers

Head Coach: Rechelle Turner is in her eighth season at the helm of the Racers and is 115-103 in her career.

2024-25 Record: 4-2

2023-24 Record: 20-12, 12-8 MVC

Follow The APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Berkeley, California, for a December 15th game against California.