Fort Campbell Celebrates Erevia Park, New Homes for Junior Enlisted Families

Fort Campbell, KY – With the sound of ongoing construction in the background, Fort Campbell celebrated the ribbon cutting for the first ten homes within its newest neighborhood, Erevia Park, on December 2nd, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the $322 million community development program led by Campbell Crossing and the U.S. Army.

Designed to meet the needs of junior enlisted Families, Erevia Park will consist of 200 homes, with about 20 new homes available each month as they are completed, and represents a modern approach to military housing, blending comfort, sustainability, and a strong sense of community.

“Today we celebrate a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of life for our Soldiers who reside on post,” said Col. Antwan Dunmyer, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Deputy Commanding General of Operations. “This neighborhood is more than just a collection of houses. It is a testament to our commitment to our military families, a symbol of progress, and as a dedication to the heroism of [then-]Specialist 4 Santiago J. Erevia.”

In collaboration with Fort Campbell military leadership and based on feedback from Army Families, a need was identified for additional three-bedroom housing options to better support junior enlisted service members and their Families. Erevia Park will feature 200 three-bedroom homes and replace outdated houses that were scheduled for removal. The three-bedroom homes feature modern layouts with eat-in kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and flexible open spaces. Additional amenities, such as oversized garages, covered patios, and fully fenced yards, enhance convenience and privacy for residents.

Sustainability is at the core of Erevia Park, with all homes built to Energy Star certification and LEED Silver standards. Energy-efficient HVAC systems, low-carbon concrete slabs, LED lighting, and garage conduits prepared for electric vehicle charging reflect its forward-thinking design.

Phillip Carpenter, Chief Operating Officer at Lendlease Communities, emphasized, “Today, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering vibrant neighborhoods that connect and support military families. Erevia Park embodies our dedication to providing quality homes and setting a new standard for military housing.”

Since 2021, Campbell Crossing has partnered with the U.S. Army to focus on housing improvements, with over 440 home renovations underway. Erevia Park is part of a $1.1 billion initiative by Lendlease Communities and the Army to transform military housing nationwide.

Transforming military housing is more than the physical buildings; “it is…the connections forged between neighbors, the laughter of children playing, and the shared experiences that create everlasting bonds,” said Dunmyer.

Erevia Park will help foster those bonds through walking trails, sports courts, playgrounds, and gathering spaces. Residents will also enjoy green spaces, bike networks, and community gardens, promoting a vibrant neighborhood culture.

The first official residents to help build those bonds are Cpl. Dante Bryant, his wife and Army veteran Naomi, and their daughter Ylianett. Their excitement of soon enjoying a new home was evident during an impromptu speech from Cpl. Bryant immediately after helping officials cut the ribbon.

“This right here, I feel like a sergeant major,” exclaimed Cpl. Bryant pointing at the home behind him before everyone went inside to tour one of the homes and enjoy refreshments. “It’s going to bring a lot of motivation and a lot of dedication to junior enlisted.”

The Bryant Family has lived on post since 2019 and currently lives in one of the homes slated to be demolished. They will move into their new home less than two weeks before Christmas and are excited about all the features of their new home from improved storage, better lighting, increased space and more. One feature Naomi is looking forward to sharing with her family when they visit for the holiday is the open concept of the kitchen, dining room, and living room area.

“I love it,” she exclaimed. “We can cook, and our family can hang right here. There’s no wall in between; we can all hang out in the same room.”

The neighborhood is named after the late Sgt. Santiago J. Erevia, a Medal of Honor recipient who served with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. On May 21st, 1969, during a mission near Tam Ky City, Erevia single-handedly eliminated four enemy bunkers, saving his platoon. He received the Medal of Honor on March 18th, 2014, as part of the Valor 24 ceremony, which honored Soldiers whose records were reexamined for valorous service.



During the groundbreaking ceremony for Erevia Park on March 4th, 2021, then-Major General Brian E. Winski stated, “We’re just incredibly proud that we now have something named in Sgt. Santiago Erevia’s honor. This great community will serve young Soldiers, just like he was in 1969, where they can live and thrive.”



Erevia Park stands as a testament to the Army’s commitment to honoring its heroes and providing its Soldiers and families with high-quality living spaces that foster connection and well-being.