Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team competed in the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker on Friday at the Birmingham Crossplex. The Governors 4×400 relay team of Trinity Bracey, Alexis Arnett, Mia Mcgee, and Taylin Segree highlighted the meet, finishing first with a time of 3:46.53, which ranks fifth all-time in program history.

The meet kicked off with the 60M dash. Gabrielle Hoskins led the Govs with a 13th-place finish, coming in at 7.79. She was followed by Gabrielle Miller (7.87), Kyndell Christian (7.96), and Emmani Roberts (8.28). Shaye Foster continued the running events in the 3,000M, finishing ninth with a personal best time of 10:27.18.

Emma Tucker, Marcia Dejesus, and Chloe Peterson all competed in both the shot put and weight throw. Tucker placed tenth in the shot put with a 12.61M throw, followed by Dejesus (10.42M) and Chloe Peterson (9.90M). Tucker led the way in the weight throw with a throw of 14.43M, followed by Peterson (12.95M) and Marcia Dejesus (12.00M).

Madelyn Koick led the way in the triple jump, matching her personal best with a 5.52M jump, placing her fourth. Amani Sharif followed her closely, with a fifth-place finish and a jump of 5.51M. They were followed by a 5.00M jump from Denim Goddard.

Savannah Fruth ran her last collegiate race in the 1,600M, finishing seventh with a time of 5:21.39. Taylah Upshaw wrapped up the distance events in the 1,000M, clocking in at 3:15.96.

Alijanae Cole paced the APSU Govs in the 300M, finishing 15th with a time of 42.36. She was followed by Seven Pettus with a time of 42.55. The 4×400 relay team closed out the meet with a time of 3:46.53, the fifth fastest time in program history.

The Austin Peay State University indoor track and field team returns to action after the turn of the new year in Nashville on January 10th and 11th for the Commodore Challenge.