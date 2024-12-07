Austin Peay State University Football signs 24 During December’s Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris and the Governors’ coaching staff added 24 signees, with one transfer, two junior college, and 21 high school players joining the APSU Govs during December’s early signing period.

Austin Peay State University signed five players from the State of Tennessee, highlighted by transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill, who began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Wake Forest. The Govs also signed wide receiver Clay Merrill, who is the younger brother of Walker; both prepped at Brentwood High School.

The Governors rounded out the in-state signees with a trio of players from the Midstate; offensive lineman Sam Roston (Brentwood HS) is joined by defensive backs Isaac Bonds (Centennial HS) and AJ Morton (East Nashville Magnet HS).

Faris and company also signed five players from the State of Alabama, highlighted by Niko Barnes, who began his career at East Central Community College in Mississippi. From the Alabama prep ranks, the APSU Govs added defensive lineman Chandler Vaughn and offensive lineman Aaron Young, who were teammates at Bob Jones High School, in addition to wide receiver Denver Harper (Russell County HS) and offensive lineman AJ Williams (Thompson HS).

Austin Peay State University added five players from North Carolina with quarterback Trey Blakeney, defensive back Morgan Linton, and wide receiver Syir Sutton all signing out of Hough High School. Austin Peay also added defensive linemen Xavier Lewis (Rolesville HS) and Adrian Scott (Corvian Community HS) from The Old North State.

From the State of Georgia, the Governors four prep signees included defensive back Saalim Davis (Gainesville HS [Fla.]), tight end Evan Gober (Brookwood HS), Jason Grier Jr. (North Cobb HS), and wide receiver Kamari Maxwell (New Hampstead HS).

Austin Peay State University rounded out the class with two more offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. Starting on the offensive side, Stratton Smith (Northwest Mississippi CC) is the Govs’ second junior college addition and is joined by three-star Ben Stotts (Christian Academy of Louisville). On defense, the Governors added Elijah Daniels (Buchholz HS), Sammy Green (Hilliard Bradley HS), and Anthwone Montgomery II (Vero Beach HS).

Barnes, Blakeney, Green, Lewis, Maxwell, W. Merrill, Montgomery, Smith, Sutton, and Williams will join the Governors for the spring semester and be eligible to participate in spring practice as early enrollees. The December signing period continues through Friday. Faris and the Austin Peay coaching staff then turn their attention toward the February signing period, which opens February 5th.



December 2025 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Previous School Niko Barnes ‡ 5-11 286 DL Birmingham, Ala. Jackson-Olin HS East Central CC Trey Blakeney ‡ 6-1 190 QB Charlotte, N.C. Hough HS Isaac Bonds 6-0 170 DB Antioch, Tenn. Centennial HS Elijah Daniels 6-0 304 DL Alachua, Fla. Buchholz HS Saalim Davis 5-11 163 DB Atlanta, Ga. Gainesville HS (Fla.) Evan Gober 6-2 225 TE Snellville, Ga. Brookwood HS Sammy Green ‡ 6-1 245 DL Columbus, Ohio Hilliard Bradley HS Myrtle Beach Collegiate Post Grad Academy Jason Grier Jr. 6-0 223 LB Carterville, Ga. North Cobb HS Denver Harper 5-8 153 WR Fort Mitchell, Ala. Russell County HS Xavier Lewis ‡ 6-1 230 DL Raleigh, N.C. Rolesville HS Morgan Linton 6-0 165 DB Cornelius, N.C. Hough HS Kamari Maxwell ‡ 6-0 187 WR Savannah, Ga. New Hampstead HS Clay Merrill 5-8 180 WR Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS Walker Merrill ‡ 6-1 193 WR Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS Tennessee / Wake Forest Anthwone Montgomery II ‡ 6-2 311 DL Vero Beach, Fla. Vero Beach HS AJ Morton 5-11 175 DB Madison, Tenn. East Nashville Magnet HS Sam Roston 6-4 245 OL Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS Adrian Scott 6-4 210 DL Charlotte, N.C. Corvian Community HS Stratton Smith ‡ 6-3 310 OL Oxford, Miss. Oxford HS Northwest Mississippi CC Ben Stotts 6-5 305 OL Louisville, Ky. Christian Academy of Louisville Syir Sutton ‡ 6-0 180 WR Huntersville, N.C. Hough HS Chandler Vaughn 6-1 263 DL Madison, Ala. Bob Jones HS AJ Williams ‡ 6-1 250 OL Pinson, Ala. Thompson HS Aaron Young 6-4 300 OL Madison, Ala. Bob Jones HS

‡ – early enrollee/mid-year transfer (10)