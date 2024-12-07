Austin Peay State University Football signs 24 During December’s Early Signing Period

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris and the Governors’ coaching staff added 24 signees, with one transfer, two junior college, and 21 high school players joining the APSU Govs during December’s early signing period.
Austin Peay State University signed five players from the State of Tennessee, highlighted by transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill, who began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Wake Forest. The Govs also signed wide receiver Clay Merrill, who is the younger brother of Walker; both prepped at Brentwood High School.
The Governors rounded out the in-state signees with a trio of players from the Midstate; offensive lineman Sam Roston (Brentwood HS) is joined by defensive backs Isaac Bonds (Centennial HS) and AJ Morton (East Nashville Magnet HS).
Faris and company also signed five players from the State of Alabama, highlighted by Niko Barnes, who began his career at East Central Community College in Mississippi. From the Alabama prep ranks, the APSU Govs added defensive lineman Chandler Vaughn and offensive lineman Aaron Young, who were teammates at Bob Jones High School, in addition to wide receiver Denver Harper (Russell County HS) and offensive lineman AJ Williams (Thompson HS).
Austin Peay State University added five players from North Carolina with quarterback Trey Blakeney, defensive back Morgan Linton, and wide receiver Syir Sutton all signing out of Hough High School. Austin Peay also added defensive linemen Xavier Lewis (Rolesville HS) and Adrian Scott (Corvian Community HS) from The Old North State.
From the State of Georgia, the Governors four prep signees included defensive back Saalim Davis (Gainesville HS [Fla.]), tight end Evan Gober (Brookwood HS), Jason Grier Jr. (North Cobb HS), and wide receiver Kamari Maxwell (New Hampstead HS).
Austin Peay State University rounded out the class with two more offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. Starting on the offensive side, Stratton Smith (Northwest Mississippi CC) is the Govs’ second junior college addition and is joined by three-star Ben Stotts (Christian Academy of Louisville). On defense, the Governors added Elijah Daniels (Buchholz HS), Sammy Green (Hilliard Bradley HS), and Anthwone Montgomery II (Vero Beach HS).
December 2025 Signing Class
|Athlete
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|High School
|Previous School
|Niko Barnes ‡
|5-11
|286
|DL
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Jackson-Olin HS
|East Central CC
|Trey Blakeney ‡
|6-1
|190
|QB
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Hough HS
|Isaac Bonds
|6-0
|170
|DB
|Antioch, Tenn.
|Centennial HS
|Elijah Daniels
|6-0
|304
|DL
|Alachua, Fla.
|Buchholz HS
|Saalim Davis
|5-11
|163
|DB
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Gainesville HS (Fla.)
|Evan Gober
|6-2
|225
|TE
|Snellville, Ga.
|Brookwood HS
|Sammy Green ‡
|6-1
|245
|DL
|Columbus, Ohio
|Hilliard Bradley HS
|Myrtle Beach Collegiate Post Grad Academy
|Jason Grier Jr.
|6-0
|223
|LB
|Carterville, Ga.
|North Cobb HS
|Denver Harper
|5-8
|153
|WR
|Fort Mitchell, Ala.
|Russell County HS
|Xavier Lewis ‡
|6-1
|230
|DL
|Raleigh, N.C.
|Rolesville HS
|Morgan Linton
|6-0
|165
|DB
|Cornelius, N.C.
|Hough HS
|Kamari Maxwell ‡
|6-0
|187
|WR
|Savannah, Ga.
|New Hampstead HS
|Clay Merrill
|5-8
|180
|WR
|Brentwood, Tenn.
|Brentwood HS
|Walker Merrill ‡
|6-1
|193
|WR
|Brentwood, Tenn.
|Brentwood HS
|Tennessee / Wake Forest
|Anthwone Montgomery II ‡
|6-2
|311
|DL
|Vero Beach, Fla.
|Vero Beach HS
|AJ Morton
|5-11
|175
|DB
|Madison, Tenn.
|East Nashville Magnet HS
|Sam Roston
|6-4
|245
|OL
|Brentwood, Tenn.
|Brentwood HS
|Adrian Scott
|6-4
|210
|DL
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Corvian Community HS
|Stratton Smith ‡
|6-3
|310
|OL
|Oxford, Miss.
|Oxford HS
|Northwest Mississippi CC
|Ben Stotts
|6-5
|305
|OL
|Louisville, Ky.
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|Syir Sutton ‡
|6-0
|180
|WR
|Huntersville, N.C.
|Hough HS
|Chandler Vaughn
|6-1
|263
|DL
|Madison, Ala.
|Bob Jones HS
|AJ Williams ‡
|6-1
|250
|OL
|Pinson, Ala.
|Thompson HS
|Aaron Young
|6-4
|300
|OL
|Madison, Ala.
|Bob Jones HS
‡ – early enrollee/mid-year transfer (10)