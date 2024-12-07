52.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 7, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Football signs 24 During December’s Early Signing Period
Sports

Austin Peay State University Football signs 24 During December’s Early Signing Period

News Staff
By News Staff

APSU FootballClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris and the Governors’ coaching staff added 24 signees, with one transfer, two junior college, and 21 high school players joining the APSU Govs during December’s early signing period.

Austin Peay State University signed five players from the State of Tennessee, highlighted by transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill, who began his career at Tennessee before transferring to Wake Forest. The Govs also signed wide receiver Clay Merrill, who is the younger brother of Walker; both prepped at Brentwood High School.

The Governors rounded out the in-state signees with a trio of players from the Midstate; offensive lineman Sam Roston (Brentwood HS) is joined by defensive backs Isaac Bonds (Centennial HS) and AJ Morton (East Nashville Magnet HS).

Faris and company also signed five players from the State of Alabama, highlighted by Niko Barnes, who began his career at East Central Community College in Mississippi. From the Alabama prep ranks, the APSU Govs added defensive lineman Chandler Vaughn and offensive lineman Aaron Young, who were teammates at Bob Jones High School, in addition to wide receiver Denver Harper (Russell County HS) and offensive lineman AJ Williams (Thompson HS).

Austin Peay State University added five players from North Carolina with quarterback Trey Blakeney, defensive back Morgan Linton, and wide receiver Syir Sutton all signing out of Hough High School. Austin Peay also added defensive linemen Xavier Lewis (Rolesville HS) and Adrian Scott (Corvian Community HS) from The Old North State.

From the State of Georgia, the Governors four prep signees included defensive back Saalim Davis (Gainesville HS [Fla.]), tight end Evan Gober (Brookwood HS), Jason Grier Jr. (North Cobb HS), and wide receiver Kamari Maxwell (New Hampstead HS).

Austin Peay State University rounded out the class with two more offensive linemen and three defensive linemen. Starting on the offensive side, Stratton Smith (Northwest Mississippi CC) is the Govs’ second junior college addition and is joined by three-star Ben Stotts (Christian Academy of Louisville). On defense, the Governors added Elijah Daniels (Buchholz HS), Sammy Green (Hilliard Bradley HS), and Anthwone Montgomery II (Vero Beach HS).

Barnes, Blakeney, Green, Lewis, Maxwell, W. Merrill, Montgomery, Smith, Sutton, and Williams will join the Governors for the spring semester and be eligible to participate in spring practice as early enrollees. The December signing period continues through Friday. Faris and the Austin Peay coaching staff then turn their attention toward the February signing period, which opens February 5th.
 
For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on X and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

December 2025 Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Previous School
Niko Barnes  5-11 286 DL Birmingham, Ala. Jackson-Olin HS East Central CC
Trey Blakeney ‡ 6-1 190 QB Charlotte, N.C. Hough HS  
Isaac Bonds 6-0 170 DB Antioch, Tenn. Centennial HS  
Elijah Daniels 6-0 304 DL Alachua, Fla. Buchholz HS  
Saalim Davis 5-11 163 DB Atlanta, Ga. Gainesville HS (Fla.)  
Evan Gober 6-2 225 TE Snellville, Ga. Brookwood HS  
Sammy Green ‡ 6-1 245 DL Columbus, Ohio Hilliard Bradley HS Myrtle Beach Collegiate Post Grad Academy
Jason Grier Jr. 6-0 223 LB Carterville, Ga. North Cobb HS  
Denver Harper 5-8 153 WR Fort Mitchell, Ala. Russell County HS  
Xavier Lewis ‡ 6-1 230 DL Raleigh, N.C. Rolesville HS  
Morgan Linton 6-0 165 DB Cornelius, N.C. Hough HS  
Kamari Maxwell ‡ 6-0 187 WR Savannah, Ga. New Hampstead HS  
Clay Merrill 5-8 180 WR Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS  
Walker Merrill ‡ 6-1 193 WR Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS Tennessee / Wake Forest
Anthwone Montgomery II ‡ 6-2 311 DL Vero Beach, Fla. Vero Beach HS  
AJ Morton 5-11 175 DB Madison, Tenn. East Nashville Magnet HS  
Sam Roston 6-4 245 OL Brentwood, Tenn. Brentwood HS  
Adrian Scott 6-4 210 DL Charlotte, N.C. Corvian Community HS  
Stratton Smith ‡ 6-3 310 OL Oxford, Miss. Oxford HS Northwest Mississippi CC
Ben Stotts 6-5 305 OL Louisville, Ky. Christian Academy of Louisville  
Syir Sutton ‡ 6-0 180 WR Huntersville, N.C. Hough HS  
Chandler Vaughn 6-1 263 DL Madison, Ala. Bob Jones HS  
AJ Williams ‡ 6-1 250 OL Pinson, Ala. Thompson HS  
Aaron Young 6-4 300 OL Madison, Ala. Bob Jones HS  

‡ – early enrollee/mid-year transfer (10)

Previous article
Clarksville Police Locate George Henderson, Confirm He Is Safe
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information