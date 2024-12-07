53.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, December 7, 2024
HomeNewsBlanchfield Army Hospital Highlights Capabilities for Fort Campbell Leaders' Spouses
News

Blanchfield Army Hospital Highlights Capabilities for Fort Campbell Leaders’ Spouses

News Staff
By News Staff
Col. Samuel Preston, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, addresses senior spouses Dec. 2, 2024, at BACH, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In his opening remarks, he thanked the spouses for their commitment to Soldier support and resilience. The spouses learned the history and mission of the hospital, then took a tour of the resources available to Soldiers and their Families. (MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH PAO)
Col. Samuel Preston, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Commander, addresses senior spouses Dec. 2, 2024, at BACH, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In his opening remarks, he thanked the spouses for their commitment to Soldier support and resilience. The spouses learned the history and mission of the hospital, then took a tour of the resources available to Soldiers and their Families. (MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson, BACH PAO)

Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH)Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital hosted a senior spouse tour on December 2nd, 2024, which highlighted BACH’s capabilities and commitments to Soldiers and their families.

“The spouses of our senior leadership are critical members of the Fort Campbell community,” said Col. Samuel L. Preston, BACH Commander. “Many new Army Families rely on their experiences and knowledge. These tours offer a unique opportunity for our health care team to provide accurate and up-to-date information the spouses can pass along throughout their organizations. It is a true force-multiplier for overall Soldier and Family resilience and readiness.”

Christine Rasnic, head Nurse of the Gastrointestinal and General Surgery Department at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, gives an overview of services provided in the clinic to Senior Spouses Dec. 2, 2024. The spouses toured BACH at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to obtain important information and resources to provide back to the assigned families in their organizations. (MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson)
Christine Rasnic, head Nurse of the Gastrointestinal and General Surgery Department at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, gives an overview of services provided in the clinic to Senior Spouses Dec. 2, 2024. The spouses toured BACH at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to obtain important information and resources to provide back to the assigned families in their organizations. (MSG Gina Vaile-Nelson)

The spouses who attended the tour were: Mrs. Lisa McIntosh (101st Airborne Division), Mrs. Michelle Pitts (Combat Aviation Brigade), Mrs. Ashley Barber (1st Brigade Combat Team), and Mrs. Kris Hambrice (Fort Campbell Dental Activity).

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football signs 24 During December’s Early Signing Period
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information