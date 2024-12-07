Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 7th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will improve the intersections on SR 112 / SR 76 by grading, draining, and constructing retaining walls.

Temporary lane closures will be in place daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Cheatham County – I-24

In-place milling and paving operations (MM 28 – 31).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closure in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Chatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage and paving.

12/7 – 12/11, continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to reconstruct phase II of the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East Loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an alternating lane closure on I-24 in both directions for texture coating.

Barrier wall repair.

12/9 – 12/11, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be an inside lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repair.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am (excluding weekends), there will be alternating lane and ramp closures on I-24 in both directions for paving, striping, and wall painting operations.

Davidson County – I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

12/9 – 12/11, 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214.4 – 218).

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River including grading, drainage, and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 over the Harpeth River for bridge work.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB under 12th Avenue.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

12/9 – 12/11, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures on the ramp to I-65 south for paving and striping operations.

Nightly (excluding weekends), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.



Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on the ramp from I-65 to Trinity Lane in both directions for ADA curb ramp upgrades.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

12/7 – 12/11, continuous. The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for monitoring devices for the burn-in period.

Humphreys County – I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will remain open at all times.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

