Charlotte Elementary Brings Art to the Roads in TDOT’s “Paint the Plow” Event

News

News Staff
Charlotte Elementary School Students Participate in TDOT’s “Paint the Plow” Event
Tennessee Department of Transportation - TDOTNashville, TN – Students at Charlotte Elementary School in Dickson County recently showcased their artistic talents as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Region 3’s “Paint the Plow” event.

This event, which includes one school from each of the four regions across Tennessee, encourages community engagement and raises awareness of TDOT’s commitment to keeping Tennessee roads safe during winter weather.

Charlotte Elementary School students enthusiastically embraced the challenge of designing and painting a TDOT snowplow. The mural highlights the winter season, first responders, and the importance of road safety. This project allowed students to combine creativity and community pride while contributing to an important safety message.

The painted snowplow was featured in this weekend’s Dickson Christmas Parade, serving as a traveling canvas for the students’ artwork. Once the winter season begins, it will be used in snow and ice removal throughout the region.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information.

