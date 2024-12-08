Marsha Blackburn Report: Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens

Washington, D.C. – U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced he will be declaring a national state of emergency to deport illegal aliens.

My CLEAR Act would support President Trump’s plans for mass deportation by empowering local law enforcement to deport criminal illegal aliens and keep our communities safe. Congress should pass this commonsense bill.

Proper oversight of public funds and programs is crucial for determining the value of the goods and services provided to and funded by American taxpayers. I led a group of more than 100 colleagues in both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives to investigate and report on the amount of federal funding that has been awarded to abortion providers—including Planned Parenthood—over the past three years. Read more here.

Fraudsters are using artificial intelligence to deceive consumers by creating highly personalized and convincing attacks. Older Americans are the ones who have been hit most frequently with this emerging threat. As Ranking Member of the Senate Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, I issued a warning to seniors at risk of these harmful cyber-attacks during a hearing ahead of the holiday season.

In July, my bipartisan legislation protecting children from increasing harms caused by social media passed the Senate, 91-3. This week, alongside a bipartisan group of colleagues, I wrote a letter to House leadership urging them to pass the Kids Online Safety and Privacy Act (KOSPA) package before the end of the year.

Foreign criminals and shady businesses exploit vulnerabilities in our trade system to import products made with forced labor, slip counterfeit goods into U.S. markets, and smuggle drugs across the southern border. We need to strengthen efforts to prevent bad actors from importing unethical goods, and I introduced the DENIED Act to combat the fentanyl epidemic, protect U.S. intellectual property, and counter forced labor practices around the world. Read more here.

