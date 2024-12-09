Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street water outage, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and lane closure on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024, at 8:00am, weather permitting, on Madison Street from South Twelfth Street to Tenth Street for water valve replacement work.

The water outage will affect residents along the north side of Madison Street and low water pressure may affect the vicinity.

The outer westbound lane of Madison Street will be closed from South Twelfth Street to Tenth Street and traffic will be shifted to the center lane during the work. Construction crews will also close a section of South Eleventh Street near the intersection of Madison Street. Motorists may access the street via Coulter Street.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com