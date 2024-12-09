Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports low water service pressure on Kingsbury Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) is repairing a water main leak on Kingsbury Road and low water service pressure is affecting the vicinity including Kingsbury Road, Kingsbury Drive, Kingsbury Court and Gatlin Street.

A section of Kingsbury Road is closed to one lane between Edmondson Ferry Road and David Drive to allow for the work. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to utility construction workers and their equipment.

The water main leak repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service pressure restored by approximately 8:00pm.

