Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 9th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Dale is a 3 year old male Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. He was a superstar in the Christmas Parade and loved all the attention. He walks well on a leash and enjoys exploring on walks.

He is not a fan of people just poking fingers in his kennel as he is newer to the floor and things like that can scare pups. When you walk past him, just stop and talk softly to him and he will gladly come to you. He is not bothered by other dogs out in the yard. This boy deserves a chance at a happy, fun life. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend!

Tay is a young female Labrador mix. She was another shining star at the annual Christmas Parade all decked out in her holiday best! She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She walks well on a leash and loves all kinds of attention. She will make some lucky family a great companion.

Adira is a lovely female domestic medium hair kitten. She is fully vetted, will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption and litter trained. She is very sweet and enjoys attention.

Saberhagen is a male domestic shorthair kitten with a beautiful black/brindle coat! He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come see him and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931-648-5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve.



These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Toffee & Creme Brule are looking for their forever home. They are a bonded pair. They are fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Both do very well with children, dogs and other cats too. Toffee is a sweet gray Tabby mix and is very fun loving and loves to play and zip around. Once she is done with her zoomies she loves curling up with her sister Creme Brule.

Creme Brule is a White and Black/Gray Domestic shorthair mix and is a bit more shy than her sister but still loves to chase string toys and play in the cat tunnels. She is curious and likes to explore and once she is comfortable and feels safe her true personality emerges. They will be a welcome addition to a lucky family and easy to care for as they keep each other very entertained!

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Pearl is a 4 month old female Domestic shorthair kitten. She is fully vetted, dewormed, spayed and litter trained. She is fine with other cats and children too. She is also on flea prevention as well. She is such a sweetheart looking for her forever family.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Shamrock is a 3 and a half year old female Black Labrador mix. She got to sit with Santa this week and tell him her only wish is for a forever family and permanent home for Christmas. She is fully vetted, spayed and keeps her kennel clean. She is good with kids and has been around other dogs with proper introductions.

She does have a lot of that Lab personality so she is very energetic and will thrive with an active family who will offer her various adventures to help channel her energy. She needs room to run and an adopter with lots of patience, time and love to help her become her best self. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is an adult male Pit Bull Terrier. He is roughly 6 years old and is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is great with children and other dogs but prefers a catfree home just due to his size and strength, he doesn’t realize how big he is! He is an absolute sweetheart and while he is a big boy he still thinks he’s a puppy!

He does have a bit of anxiety with storms but it is being managed successfully with different methods. He is working on leash manners and would need a yard with at least a 6 foot fence so he can burn off energy. Long walks will be wonderful to help him channel that energy too. Kane will make a wonderful addition to your family.

He can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Annie is a 4 and half year old female Border Collie. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Annie is good with cats and children but would prefer to be the only dog in the home so she can be spoiled and loved. She does know a doggie door so it will be easy getting her used to going out on her own.

If you do not plan on a dog door you will have to retrain her to how you want her to go out. This is a super intelligent breed and will do best with an active family who will keep her busy. Annie would love to have a large yard to run around in with lots of toys.



You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.woladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Kibbles is a 3-4 year old Rottweiler mix. This handsome guy is fully vetted, neutered, and housetrained. He is very loyal to his people and loves outdoor adventures so an active family would be wonderful for this guy. He will be a great running buddy for a lucky person.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or /www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Scooter & Gonzo are a young bonded pair of girls. Scooter is a gray beauty with bright yellow eyes. She is quiet and shy but very loving. She is a lap girl. Gonzo is the black beauty who is the life of the party!

She comes when called, rolls over for belly rubs and loves running and playing. They are fully vetted, spayed, litter trained and are delightful to be around. They are devoted to each other and do need to be adopted together. They do great with kids as well.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bella is a stunning Boxer/Dalmatian mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house/kennel trained and good with other dogs, cats and children. Bella is also microchipped and on all preventatives.

She is very friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle, smart and easy to be around. All she wants for the holidays is her forever family. Might that be you?

Bella’s adoption fees come with 2 free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bella or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel

You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Banshee & Ophelia are two of the sweetest pups waiting for their forever families to come find them! They are not bonded and can be adopted separately. Banshee is a young 2 year old female Black Lab/St. Bernard mix (Best guess) She is funny, affectionate, friendly and very food motivated which makes training easy! She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with other dogs but needs a no cat home please. She is very happy playing with others or just being the center of attention. An active family would be wonderful for her.