Clarksville Police Respond to Two-Vehicle Accident on I-24 Eastbound

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently on the scene of a wreck with injuries involving a semi-tractor trailer and a Jeep.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:00am on I-24 Eastbound at Mile Marker 8. Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Exit 8 off-ramp, which allows traffic to cross Rossview Road and get right back onto I-24 Eastbound.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared. No information is available regarding the status of the individuals involved in the crash, but it does not appear to be life-threatening.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is the investigating agency, and I will refer all further inquiries to that agency.