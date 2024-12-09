57.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 9, 2024
HomeEventsSanta Claus to Make Festive Stop at Old Glory Distilling Co. on...
Events

Santa Claus to Make Festive Stop at Old Glory Distilling Co. on December 14th

News Staff
By News Staff
Old Glory Distilling Company
Old Glory Distilling Company
Old Glory DistillingClarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is inviting the Clarksville community to celebrate the holiday season at Brunch With Santa, complete with a variety of brunch selections and a special visit from Santa himself.  
 
Each family will also receive a complimentary digital photo to capture the moment. 
 
“We’re thrilled to be able to give our community a reason to gather and celebrate the holiday season,” said Matt Cunningham, owner of Old Glory Distilling Co. “Brunch With Santa is a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories, enjoy great food and share in the spirit!” 
 
 
WHAT: Brunch With Santa 
WHEN:  Saturday, December 14th, from 10:00am–2:00pm
WHERE: Old Glory Distilling Co., 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN

For more information

Shannon Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co., 931.919.2522, shannon@oldglorydistilling.com  
 
Caroline Kannapell, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615.259.4000, ckannapell@mpf.com   

About Old Glory Distilling Company

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.

Old Glory Distilling is located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information visit their website at www.oldglorydistilling.com

Previous article
Austin Peay State University’s Fall Commencement Scheduled for December at Dunn Center
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information