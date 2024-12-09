Santa Claus to Make Festive Stop at Old Glory Distilling Co. on December 14th

Clarksville, TN – Old Glory Distilling Co. is inviting the Clarksville community to celebrate the holiday season at Brunch With Santa, complete with a variety of brunch selections and a special visit from Santa himself. – Old Glory Distilling Co. is inviting the Clarksville community to celebrate the holiday season at Brunch With Santa, complete with a variety of brunch selections and a special visit from Santa himself.

Each family will also receive a complimentary digital photo to capture the moment.

“We’re thrilled to be able to give our community a reason to gather and celebrate the holiday season,” said Matt Cunningham, owner of Old Glory Distilling Co. “Brunch With Santa is a wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories, enjoy great food and share in the spirit!”

WHAT: Brunch With Santa

WHEN: Saturday, December 14th, from 10:00am–2:00pm

WHERE: Brunch With SantaSaturday, December 14th, from 10:00am–2:00pm Old Glory Distilling Co. , 451 Alfred Thun Road, Clarksville, TN

For more information

shannon@oldglorydistilling.com Shannon Cunningham, Old Glory Distilling Co., 931.919.2522,

ckannapell@mpf.com Caroline Kannapell, MP&F Strategic Communications, 615.259.4000,

About Old Glory Distilling Company

Since opening in 2016, Old Glory Distilling Co. has grown to be one of Tennessee’s larger distilleries and carved out a space for itself on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail and across the mid-Volunteer State – the birthplace of legendary liquors.

This family-owned, family-operated distillery utilizes a dynamic distilling operation to craft just over 3,500 barrels of Tennessee Bourbon each year. From milling grain to barrel aging, each phase of the process takes place on-site to ensure each barrel meets Old Glory’s standards.

Old Glory Distilling is located at 451 Alfred Thun Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.

For more information visit their website at www.oldglorydistilling.com