52.8 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
HomeArts/LeisureBarktoberfest at The Fallen Brewery: A Festive Day Supporting Animal Charities with...
Arts/LeisureClarksville Living

Barktoberfest at The Fallen Brewery: A Festive Day Supporting Animal Charities with Adoptable Pets and Fun Contests

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Brandon Easton
Brandon Easton

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Barktoberfest: Barks & Brews moved to The Fallen Brewery this year, bringing dogs and dog lovers together to support local animal charities.

“We are so excited to be hosting Barktoberfest: Barks & Brews 2024,” Fallen Brewery’s Heather Manese said. “Brandon Easton has been in charge of this event for the last several years; last year, we were the beer vendor; this year, he approached us to host it here, and we said, absolutely.

“Here are twenty-four vendors, three food trucks, and live music all day. Also, DJ Corey Allen came up from Nashville to play for us. We have adoptable dogs, and Mikaela’s Mutt Motel is here. All proceeds from the tickets sold today are going back to local animal charities.”

Brandon Easton said this is the 4th Annual Barks & Brews. “Barktoberfest is a new theme for this year,” Easton said. “It raises money for animal-related charities, and the mission is to bridge the gap between animals and people.

“We at The Elite at Sweet Home Realty are excited to partner with The Fallen Brewery and make this event bigger and better than ever. We see lots of growth opportunities. We’ve already created a Barks & Brews exclusive beer called Bark’s Life. Today has been great so far, coming up we’ll have fun things like the Owner/Dog Look-alike contest, and Dogs Got Talent.”

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for December 9th, 2024
Next article
Clarksville Youth Theatre Brings Lord of the Flies to APSU Stage on December 13th
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information