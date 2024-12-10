Barktoberfest at The Fallen Brewery: A Festive Day Supporting Animal Charities with Adoptable Pets and Fun Contests

Clarksville, TN – Barktoberfest: Barks & Brews moved to The Fallen Brewery this year, bringing dogs and dog lovers together to support local animal charities.

“We are so excited to be hosting Barktoberfest: Barks & Brews 2024,” Fallen Brewery’s Heather Manese said. “Brandon Easton has been in charge of this event for the last several years; last year, we were the beer vendor; this year, he approached us to host it here, and we said, absolutely.

“Here are twenty-four vendors, three food trucks, and live music all day. Also, DJ Corey Allen came up from Nashville to play for us. We have adoptable dogs, and Mikaela’s Mutt Motel is here. All proceeds from the tickets sold today are going back to local animal charities.”

Brandon Easton said this is the 4th Annual Barks & Brews. “Barktoberfest is a new theme for this year,” Easton said. “It raises money for animal-related charities, and the mission is to bridge the gap between animals and people.

“We at The Elite at Sweet Home Realty are excited to partner with The Fallen Brewery and make this event bigger and better than ever. We see lots of growth opportunities. We’ve already created a Barks & Brews exclusive beer called Bark’s Life. Today has been great so far, coming up we’ll have fun things like the Owner/Dog Look-alike contest, and Dogs Got Talent.”

Photo Gallery