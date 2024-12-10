49.8 F
Clarksville Police Seek Suspect in Armed Robbery at Food Mart

Black Male Suspect Sought by Clarksville Police in Aggravated Robbery at Food Mart on Fort Campbell Boulevard.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – On October 14th, 2024, at approximately 9:12pm, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to Food Mart, located at1950 Fort Campbell Boulevard, after receiving a 911 call stating that the clerk had just been robbed.

A black male wearing a black hoodie, pants, and black and white shoes entered the store, pointed a gun at the clerk, and demanded money from the register.

Security cameras captured images of the suspect, and detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. The bag he used appears to be a red bag with green straps and black dots.

Anyone with information or any additional video footage is asked not to hesitate to contact CPD Detective Hensley at 931.648.0656, ext. 5356.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

