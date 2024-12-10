Clarksville Youth Theatre Brings Lord of the Flies to APSU Stage on December 13th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Community School of the Arts, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts and the Department of Theatre & Dance, will present the Clarksville Youth Theatre’s winter performance of Lord of the Flies this week.

The show opens on Friday, December 13th, 2024, at 7:00pm, in the Margaret Fort Lab Theatre in APSU’s Trahern Building.

This free public performance, directed by Alyssa Amos, will feature the dedicated work of several youth performers. Reserve your tickets by visiting: www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/cyt-lord-of-the-flies .

“I am continually impressed by the dedication these young performers bring to their craft,” Amos said. “This production has been particularly challenging, with its emotionally charged material and the interactive nature of the set, props, and costumes. However, the students have truly risen to the occasion and delivered outstanding performances. This is a show you won’t want to miss.”

Established in 1990, the Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSU offers a variety of arts classes for children and adults, from beginning to advanced levels, in the areas of dance, theatre, music, creative writing, and visual art.

The Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give youth the opportunity to experience the process of putting together a theatrical production, from inception to production and performance. Rehearsals for the CYT are held weekly on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6:30pm – 7:30pm.

For more on this production, contact CSA Coordinator Kevin Loveland at lovelandk@apsu.edu .