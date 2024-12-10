36.4 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
HomePoliticsMarsha Blackburn Calls on Senate Judiciary Committee to Pass the CLEAR Act
Politics

Marsha Blackburn Calls on Senate Judiciary Committee to Pass the CLEAR Act

News Staff
By News Staff

“Everybody Agrees: Those Who Have Committed Crimes Against Our Citizens Should Be Deported”

U.S. SenateWashington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) called on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) to take up and pass the CLEAR Act, which would ensure state and local law enforcement officials can help the federal government deport criminal illegal immigrants from the U.S.

This hearing included testimony from Patty Morin whose daughter, Rachel Morin, was allegedly murdered last year by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

Blackburn: Open-Border Policies Are Not Compassionate

“This open-border policy that we’ve seen is not a compassionate policy. I’ve talked to people that work with human trafficking and sex trafficking, and what is happening to women and children is abhorrent, and we are all aware of that. Mr. Chairman, I appreciated your remark that we should deport those that are truly a danger to Americans. I think that’s accurate. I don’t think anyone would disagree with that.”

Blackburn Calls on Senate Judiciary Committee to Pass the CLEAR Act

 “We’ve all seen the uptick in violent crimes – such as Ms. Morin and her family have experienced – and this is the reason I re-introduced my CLEAR Act this year, which would enable local law enforcement when they apprehend someone who is in the country illegally to detain them and then call on ICE to deport them. And then the federal government have to repay that local law enforcement agency for what they’ve spent in that apprehension, that detention, and we should pass this bill today. That would be a good thing for this committee to be doing this last week. Pull it up, put it on the hotline, and run it.”

Previous article
#1 Tennessee Vols Basketball Secures Dominant 75-62 Victory Over Miami in Jimmy V Classic
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information