Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for December 9th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical as well as time sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of December 9th, 2024.

Brookie is a 2-year-old female Brindle Boxer. She is fully vetted, weighs 55 pounds and is spayed so she can go home the same day. This stunning girl is so sweet and wants all the love and attention. She walks nicely on a leash and loves exploring.

Davis is an absolutely stunning silver gray male Pit Bull terrier. This guy is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his forever family. He was featured on the MCACC float in the Christmas Parade and walked among the crowd with the volunteers and was just a superstar. He just wants his forever family to come see what a beautiful boy he is and his own home for the holidays.

Bruce is a young male mixed breed puppy. He is vetted and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. This boy was absolutely unsure about all the noise going on around him in the kennels and just wanted to curl up with the volunteers. This is what happens to these puppies when they are found and end up in a shelter. So come see Bruce, talk softly to him and show him the love he so greatly deserves. He will make a wonderful family member.

Charlie D is an adult female Australian Shepherd/ Golden Retriever mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Charlie D will need a good grooming and would love a family who will take her on walks and have a yard for her to run and play in with lots of toys. She is lots of fun and just waiting for her forever home.

Oscar is an adult male Domestic shorthair mix. He is fully vetted and litter trained. He will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Come down and see him. You won’t be disappointed.

Bailey is a male Medium hair cat with a lovely sleek black coat. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He will make someone a wonderful companion.

Alice is a beautiful female Domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever family. Come see her and fall in love with your new bestie!

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control