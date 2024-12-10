TDOT’s No Trash November Removes Nearly 70,000 Pounds of Litter Across Tennessee

Nashville, TN – Nearly 70,000 pounds of litter was removed from communities throughout Tennessee as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) 4th Annual No Trash November, a month-long initiative to ensure the state’s roadways and waterways are safe from the harmful effects of litter.

Spearheaded by TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign, No Trash November brings together Keep Tennessee Beautiful affiliates, TDOT Grantees, Adopt-A-Highway groups, youth groups, water groups, and individuals who are working together to end littering. All told, 2,412 volunteers participated in 175 cleanups, collecting 3,207 bags of litter, weighing 69,776 pounds.

More than an eyesore, litter on our public roads and waterways has detrimental impacts on safety, the environment, and the economy. At any given time, there are 88 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways. TDOT spends more than $23 million annually on litter pickup and prevention education, which is funded through dedicated revenue from Tennessee’s Soft Drink and Malt Beverage industries.

“We are grateful to the more than 2,400 Tennesseans that came together in November to help us in our mission to prevent and reduce litter,” said Michael McClanahan, TDOT Beautification Office. “Community cleanups and individual actions taken last month showcase what we can achieve when we work together to preserve our state’s beauty. We encourage all residents to be a part of the solution to end littering. Even small, simple actions can help, from reducing single-use plastics to recognizing that food waste is litter, every effort counts.”

The 4th Annual No Trash November recognizes the following groups for the most pounds collected in four categories: Keep Tennessee Beautiful Affiliate, Adopt-A-Highway Group, Youth Group, and Water Group. The winners include Keep Knoxville Beautiful for collecting 11,865 pounds, Donnie E Horton Post 254 for collecting 2,095 pounds, Conservation Kid in Hamilton County for collecting 315 pounds, and TN Delta Alliance for collecting 6,110 pounds.

New to Nobody Trashes Tennessee and No Trash November is the Trash Masters Rewards program. Participants earn points for various activities like taking a litter quiz, attending cleanup events, and spreading awareness. Points may be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including discounts at local businesses and exclusive Nobody Trashes Tennessee swag. “More than 1,600 people have signed up since we launched the program in October. It’s a fun and engaging way for individuals to contribute to a litter-free Tennessee while being recognized for their commitment to the environment,” said McClanahan.

About Nobody Trashes Tennessee

Nobody Trashes Tennessee (NTT) is the State of Tennessee’s official litter prevention campaign managed by TDOT. Visit nobodytrashestennessee.com to learn more about TDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program and additional ways to get involved in helping to prevent and reduce litter through personal actions, community events, and reporting littering incidents through the Tennessee Litter Hotline (1.877.8LITTER).

Be rewarded for taking action to reduce litter through the Trash Masters Rewards program, and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and X.