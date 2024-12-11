Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Madison Street, Crossland Avenue area wide water outage, road closure, lane closure

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage, road closure, and lane closure for water valve replacement on Thursday, December 12th, 2024, at 5:30pm for the following streets and roads.

The roads affected are Crossland Avenue (Richardson Street to Pageant Lane), Madison Street (Pageant Lane to Golf Club Lane), Madison Terrace, and Madison Terrace Court.

The outer eastbound lane of Madison Street will be closed from Pageant Lane to Golf Club Lane and traffic will be shifted to the inside lane during the work. Crossland Avenue will be closed from Richardson Street to Pageant Lane, and Pageant Lane will be closed from Crossland Avenue to Highway Drive.

Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to utility workers and their equipment, follow directional signs for a detour, and choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve work is anticipated to be finished, and the lane will be reopened by approximately 6:00am on Friday, December 13th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com