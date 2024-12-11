Downtown Commons Hosts Wild Success with Nashville Zoo’s Animal Show Zooventures

Clarksville, TN – Folks from the Nashville Zoo recently returned to Clarksville to host another edition of Zooventures at Downtown Commons.

Due to the popularity of the zoo’s first visit to Clarksville, organizers decided to put on two shows this time, which provided Clarksville families with up-close and personal experiences with some of the coolest wildlife around.

Families were encouraged to bring their curiosity and go wild with the Nashville Zoo, and hundreds of people showed up, despite the cool weather.

“Zooventures is a partnership with the Nashville Zoo, Downtown Commons, and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library,” Montgomery County Parks & Recreation’s Kara Zahn said. “We’ve all collaborated to bring animals to Downtown Commons. This is our second time. There were about 2,500 people here earlier in the year, so today, we’re doing two shows.

“They’ve brought a tortoise, an owl, a snake, and a skunk. We just found out today that they never know for sure which animals they can bring, it depends on a lot of factors, like animal temperament, weather, etc. We’re thrilled to have more than 1,200 people here already, and maybe more on the way.”

Photo Gallery