Tennessee Air National Guard aircrews honored with Distinguished Flying Cross

Louisville, TN – On December 7th, 2024, eleven members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for their heroic actions during a critical mission conducted earlier this year.

The Distinguished Flying Cross, authorized by Congress in 1926, is awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement during aerial flight. It is a distinction that recognizes acts that go beyond routine operations.

The ceremony, held at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base, honored the aircrew’s critical role during Operation True Promise, a coordinated defense effort in response to a historic missile and drone assault by Iran on Israel. The attack, which occurred on April 13th, 2024, involved over 300 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial systems in a single, unprecedented strike. The aircrews of the 134th, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, played a vital role in enabling U.S. and allied fighter jets to intercept the barrage and prevent massive casualties.

“We had no time to second-guess. We knew what was at stake,” said U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Willis Parker, KC-135R Stratotanker pilot. “The F-15s couldn’t stay in the fight without us.”

The KC-135 aircrews took to the skies in support of the U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles tasked with intercepting the attack. The tankers provided aerial refueling to extend the fighters’ limited range and sustain their operational readiness. This mission was anything but routine, as the aircrews operated without onboard defensive systems or advanced situational awareness tools, flying in an environment where missiles and drones filled the skies.

“The aircrew knew the risks,” said Parker. “But as tanker crews, we’re the lifeline for the fighters. If we don’t do our job, they can’t do theirs.”

Over the course of the operation, the 134th crews offloaded hundreds of thousands of pounds of fuel, enabling the F-15s to intercept and neutralize the majority of the threats. Israeli military reports later confirmed that 99% of the missiles and drones were intercepted, thanks to the coordinated efforts of U.S. and allied forces. No lives were lost.

“These Airmen exemplify the highest standards of courage and professionalism,” said U.S. Air National Guard Brig. Gen. Lee Hartley, Tennessee Assistant Adjutant General during the ceremony. “Their actions not only safeguarded lives but also demonstrated the strength of our commitment to our allies and global stability.”

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Ronald Selvidge, commander of the 134th Air Refueling Wing, echoed those sentiments. “Their dedication under fire showcases the very best of the Air National Guard. They performed with composure and skill in the most challenging circumstances.”

The ceremony not only celebrated the heroism of the eleven Airmen but also underscored the critical role of the 134th Air Refueling Wing in global operations. These Airmen join a distinguished lineage of tanker crews whose work often goes unnoticed but is essential to the success of military missions.

For the recipients—Lt. Col. Willis Parker, Maj. Lance Welch, Maj. Stacy Sells, Maj. Cody Gaby, Capt. Andrew Weber, Capt. James Spearman, Capt. Joshua Johnson, Tech. Sgt. Hunter Ricks, Tech. Sgt. Gage Seymour, Tech. Sgt. Joshua Osborne, and Senior Airman Jonah Parham—the Distinguished Flying Cross is a testament to their resilience, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to duty.

As the ceremony concluded, Brig. Gen. Hartley offered one final salute to the honorees. “You are the reason we succeed. Thank you for what you have done for your Wing, your country, and our allies.”