Tennessee Titans Lead Rivalry Against Bengals Since Relocation

Nashville, TN – In the 65-year history of the Tennessee Titans franchise, only one other NFL team—the Pittsburgh Steelers—has faced the team more frequently than the Cincinnati Bengals.

There have been 79 all-time meetings with the Bengals, while the Steelers have squared off 81 times against the Titans/Oilers.

The Bengals began play in 1968 as an expansion franchise in the American Football League, and that season, they played the Oilers for the first time, a 27-17 Houston win at Cincinnati’s Nippert Stadium.

In 1970, Riverfront Stadium (later named Cinergy Field) opened, where the Bengals would call home until Paycor Stadium opened in 2000.

The start of the 1970 season also marked the beginning of the newly formed AFC Central, giving new life to the Bengals and Oilers rivalry. The two teams met at least twice per season each year from 1970–2001, until realignment split up the division in 2002. The Titans moved to the AFC South, while the Bengals were placed in the AFC North.

During their time as division rivals, the Oilers and Bengals met only once in the playoffs. In 1990, the Wild Card Oilers traveled to face the AFC Central Champion Bengals and were defeated 41-14.

Their second and most recent playoff game was a divisional-round matchup at Nissan Stadium on January 22nd, 2022. The Bengals defense recorded three interceptions, and Evan McPherson booted a 52-yard field goal at the end of regulation to provide the Bengals a 19-16 win.

The Bengals visited Nissan Stadium during the 2023 regular season (October 1st), ending in a convincing 27-3 Titans victory. Derrick Henry rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown and added a touchdown pass in the win.

The last time the Bengals hosted the Titans was November 1st, 2020. Despite 441 yards of offense by the Titans, including 218 rushing yards, they fell to the Bengals by a final score of 31-20. Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passed for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Despite the Bengals taking five of the last seven meetings, the Titans have won the majority of the games in the rivalry since moving to Tennessee.

They are 13-9 in that time period (1997–present), including a seven-game winning streak from 1998-01. The streak included five consecutive road victories for the Titans, three of which occurred at Paycor Stadium.



On September 12th, 1999, the Bengals helped the Titans open their new home in the first regular season game at Nissan Stadium. The Titans won dramatically 36-35 on a last-second field goal by Al Del Greco.

Most Recent Games

2020 Week 8 • Nov. 1, 2020 • Titans 20 at BENGALS 31

Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, and the Bengals never trail in the game. The Tennessee Titans produce 441 total yards of offense, including 112 rushing yards by Derrick Henry and 128 receiving yards by Corey Davis.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill throws a pair of touchdowns, but on consecutive drives in the first quarter, he is intercepted in the end zone and Stephen Gostkowski misses a 53-yard field goal. Cincinnati converts 10 of 15 attempts on third down and wins the time of possession battle 35:57 to 24:03.

2021 Divisional Round • Jan. 22, 2022 • BENGALS 19 at Titans 16

Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal as time expires lifts the Cincinnati Bengals over the Titans in the divisional playoffs. The game-winner—McPherson’s fourth field goal—is set up by linebacker Logan Wilson’s interception at Cincinnati’s 47-yard line with 28 seconds remaining, followed by a 19-yard completion from Joe Burrow to Ja’Marr Chase. Chase accounts for 109 of Burrow’s 348 passing yards.

The Titans defense ties the NFL postseason record with nine sacks, led by Jeffery Simmons’ three sacks. The Bengals intercept three total passes by Ryan Tannehill. A.J. Brown sets a Titans franchise postseason record with 142 receiving yards on five catches.

2022 Week 12 • Nov. 27, 2022 • BENGALS 20 at Titans 16

Joe Burrow’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 remaining in the fourth quarter provides the game’s decisive points. The Titans cut Cincinnati’s lead to 20-16 on a field goal with 6:07 remaining, but the Bengals bleed the remainder of the clock, helped by an unnecessary roughness penalty on a field goal that allowed the Bengals to kneel to end the game.

Burrow passes for 270 yards, including 114 yards on seven completions to Higgins. Derrick Henry is limited to 38 yards on 17 carries. Treylon Burks scores the Titans’ only touchdown and his first career touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone during the second quarter.

2023 Week 4 • Oct. 1, 2023 • Bengals 3 at TITANS 27

The Tennessee Titans defense allows a field goal on Cincinnati’s first drive and then shuts out the Bengals for the remainder of the game, as the Titans score 27 unanswered points. The Titans offense totals 400 yards and controls the ball for more than 34 minutes, while the defense allows only 211 yards.

Derrick Henry rushes for 122 yards and a touchdown and also throws a two yard touchdown pass to tight end Josh Whyle. Ryan Tannehill passes for 240 yards and a score. Joe Burrow passes for 165 yards for the Bengals, who are limited to a pair of third-down conversions on nine attempts.