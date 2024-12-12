ASPU Athletics Partners with Trauma Resource Institute to Launch Holistic Wellness Plan

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics is proud to advance its commitment to student-athlete wellness with the launch of WellPeayple, a groundbreaking initiative inspired by the ‘Total Gov Concept.’

This holistic program prioritizes mental and physical well-being, equipping student-athletes with resources to thrive both on and off the field.

In collaboration with the Trauma Resource Institute Inc., WellPeayple incorporates the evidence-based Community Resiliency Model (CRM)®, which emphasizes practical tools to manage stress, enhance well-being, and foster resilience. This marks a first-of-its-kind partnership for the University, reflecting Austin Peay State University’s innovative approach to wellness. The CRM framework empowers individuals to understand and manage stress responses, guiding them toward a Resilient Zone or “Ok Zone” for improved performance and mental clarity.

“WellPeayple is about more than addressing anxiety or depression – it’s about equipping our student-athletes to handle the demands of their lives with resilience, focus, and purpose,” said Assistant Athletic Director of Sport Psychology and Behavioral Health Deja James. “By taking a proactive approach, we’re creating a culture that nurtures growth and well-being, helping our student-athletes excel both on the field and in life.”

The WellPeayple initiative will feature workshops, peer-led support sessions, and tailored resources designed to meet the unique needs of student-athletes. Its goal is to build a community that supports personal growth, academic achievement, and athletic excellence.

A Foundation of Wellness

Austin Peay State University Athletics has already made significant strides in mental health advocacy. During National Suicide Prevention Month in September, all coaches and student-facing staff completed mandatory QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) Suicide Prevention Gatekeeper Training. This evidence-based program equips participants to recognize suicide warning signs and intervene effectively – an essential measure given the unique challenges faced by student-athletes.

October’s Mental Health Awareness Week showcased engaging events, including Hip Hop Yoga at Maynard Family Field, an interactive discussion led by Keshia Dennis from The Elephant in the Room on the critical role of mental health in sports, and a “Red Table Talk” with APSU soccer senior goalkeeper Katie Bahn, who courageously shared her journey of resilience through personal challenges.

Austin Peay State University Athletics is dedicated to cultivating an environment where student-athletes not only excel in competition but also flourish as individuals. Through programs like WellPeayple, the department continues to promote a balanced approach to personal, academic, and athletic achievement.