BBB Warns of Fake Promotions Targeting Holiday Shoppers

Nashville, TN – Online sales are expected to exceed $240 billion in the United States. Shoppers across North America must be cautious of scams targeting them through deceptive ads offering irresistible discounts and hard-to-find holiday items.

A new investigation from Better Business Bureau (BBB) reveals that scammers are exploiting popular trends on social media, using fake promotions to lure consumers into purchasing items like beauty products and viral tumbler mugs. The goal of this scam is to steal money and sensitive personal information.

“Nearly everyone is susceptible to online shopping scams this year,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of Better Business Bureau serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. “While the convenience of online shopping makes it easy to purchase gifts, we must remain vigilant to avoid falling victim to scams.”

To help consumers stay safe, BBB offers the following tips

How to Avoid Scams This Holiday Season

Research the Seller: Before making a purchase, visit BBB.org to verify the business or take the time to read reviews about the seller.

Compare Prices: Check prices and shipping times on reputable retail websites to ensure they align with the offer you’re considering.

Be Skeptical of Social Media Ads: Don’t trust ads at face value. Go directly to the business website and check for “https” in the URL for added security.

Look for Contact Information: A legitimate company will have a physical address and customer service number. Call the number to confirm details about the product. If the information differs from the ad, it may be a scam.