Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for December 12th–16th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The upcoming days in Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a mix of sunny skies, increasing clouds, and a shift to wetter conditions as the weekend progresses.

Temperatures will gradually rise from the 40s into the 60s, accompanied by occasional rain showers, particularly over the weekend and early next week.

Expect a bright and sunny day on Thursday, with a high near 47°F. Winds will remain calm, shifting to a light southerly breeze in the morning.

Clouds will gradually increase overnight Thursday, bringing a low of around 33°F. Winds will diminish, becoming calm again.

Partly sunny skies will dominate the day Friday, with temperatures climbing to a pleasant high near 53°F. A light south-southeast breeze will pick up to 5-10 mph by morning.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy, with temperatures dipping to around 39°F. Winds will stay steady at 5-10 mph from the south-southeast.

Rain showers are likely to develop in the afternoon on Saturday, with an 80% chance of precipitation. Temperatures will reach a high near 55°F, and winds from the south-southeast will strengthen to 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Showers will persist Saturday night, with a 90% chance of rain. Temperatures will remain mild, with a low of around 47°F and winds staying steady at around 10 mph from the south.

Rain chances drop to 50% on Sunday, leaving the day mostly cloudy with occasional showers. The high will be near 58°F, and winds will be lighter, around 5-10 mph from the south.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night, with a 30% chance of lingering showers. The low will be around 46°F, with south-southeast winds near 5 mph.

Showers will be possible again Monday, mainly in the afternoon, with a 30% chance of rain. The day will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 60°F.

Rain chances increase to 50% Monday night, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and a low near 40°F.

Overall, this week’s weather offers a mix of sunshine and increasing clouds early on, transitioning to a wetter pattern over the weekend. Be prepared for rain and fluctuating temperatures as we head into next week.