News

Clarksville Police reports Crash on Providence Boulevard Near Taco Bell Sends One to Nashville via Life-Flight

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a wreck with injuries on Providence Boulevard (Boot Hill) near Taco Bell.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:37pm and one person had to be extricated from their vehicle. They are being flown to Nashville by Life-Flight helicopter and their status is unavailable at this time.

The crash is causing traffic congestion and the northbound lanes of Providence Boulevard are currently shut down. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.

No other information is available for release at this time.

