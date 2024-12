Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash at 2590 Memorial Drive that occurred at approximately 7:43am.

The roadway is completely blocked and traffic is being diverted. The status of the driver is unknown at this time but their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.