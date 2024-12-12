TCAT Dickson Celebrates Fall Commencement, Honors 40 Graduates Across 11 Programs

Dickson, TN – Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Dickson (TACT Dickson) President Laura Travis conferred diplomas and technical certificates for forty students on the main campus on December 5th, 2024. The students represented eleven of the Dickson campuses fourteen program offerings.

Tennessee Board of Regents Associate Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Operations Johnathan Button served as the guest speaker. “Today is a day of celebration, success, and pride. Graduates, this is your day. You worked tirelessly to receive the recognition you are receiving today. Let yourself feel the weight of this moment. Now, I want to challenge you to go beyond this moment of celebration,” Button told the graduates.

A native of Houston County, Button reflected on his own educational journey. “Who we become is shaped by where we have been and who has been there with us. I was raised by my grandmother who only completed the first grade due to her family needing her help. But she knew the value of education,” Button recalled. It was through the efforts of his own grandmother that Button learned the importance of trying. “Try. No matter how daunting the challenge. Trying puts you on the path to success,” Button added.

Button said when he started college his own father gave him all he could which was a Buick Century to drive. “Most of you don’t know what that is, but essentially it is a boat on wheels,” Button explained. Button said there were times when he didn’t have money for gas or a way to do his laundry or a place to stay but he always tried to hide the negatives. “Those experiences taught me the value of family,” he said.

Button said when he found himself struggling to get through school he thought of the lyrics to a Travis Tritt song, “I’m going to be somebody. One of these days I’m going to break these chains. Back then, I didn’t know what being somebody meant. I’ve learned material things don’t define us.”

Button acknowledged a woman named Kathy Harvey who helped him to be somebody. She was his mentor and happened to be the Superintendent of Schools in Houston County. “She set me on a path to success. Because of her, a kid from generational poverty was able to break free from the cycle. That’s the challenge I want to extend to you today. Ask yourself, how can I use my skills to lift others up just as some have lifted me,” Button said.

“The diploma you receive today is a tool for impact. Celebrate your successes but reflect on your journey. You’ve achieved something extraordinary. Now go out and make your mark,” Button encouraged.

Graduates who received third party certifications were recognized for those achievements. Those earning special certifications were: Miles Lamastus from the Building Construction Technology program; Dillan Crowell, Kobe Guice, Connor Labbe, Corbin Simons, and Mitchell Weiser from the Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration program; Alyssa Burress, Guadalupe Garduno, Tania Martin, and Emma Yates from the Cosmetology program; Joshua Judd and Greggory Petty from the Computer Information Technology program; Joshua Button and Matthew Jones from the Industrial Electrical Maintenance / Mechatronics program; Nathan Gonzalez, and Kyle Hornyak from the Machine Tool Technology program; Hayden Lacy, and Braiden Oliver from the Welding Technology program; Steven Demumbra, Jackson Ola, David Windham, Logan Work, and Wayne Wright from the Automotive Technology program.

Graduates who carried banners during the processional were recognized for their academic achievements. Those that carried banners had the highest-grade point averages in their career clusters. Banner carriers were Katie McLaughlin – National Technical Honor Society; Corbin Simons – SkillsUSA; Miles Lamastus – Construction; Nichelle Stockton – Health Science; Guadalupe Garduno – Human Services; Greggory Petty – Information Technology, Nathan Gonzalez – Manufacturing; and Steven Demumbra – Transportation.

National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) inductees were applauded for their achievements. To be inducted into the National Technical Honor Society students must maintain an “A” average, attend at least 95 percent of their total program hours, and be nominated by their instructors. Graduates with the NTHS distinction were Sierra Brummett, Samantha Dozier, Katie McLaughlin, Lesly Ramirez, Nichelle Stockton, and Nathan Gonzalez.

Madison Baker led the Pledge of Allegiance and Creek Wood High School JROTC Color Guard presented the colors for the ceremony.

President Travis conferred diplomas and technical certificates for the following students: Miles Lamastus in Building Construction Technology; Dillan Crowell, Kobe Guice, Connor Labbe, Corbin Simons, and Mitchell Weiser in Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration; Madison Baker, Teresa Gallaher, Autumn Suman, and Caitlyn Wright in Dental Assisting; Kalihia Ballard, Sierra Brummett, Kaitlynn Charron, Addison Dorton, Samantha Dozier, Peter Kassner, Katie McLaughlin, Alyssa Morris, Lesly Ramirez, Alyssa Sessions, and Nichelle Stockton in Practical Nursing; Alyssa Burress, Guadalupe Garduno, Tania Martin, Emma Marie Yates in Cosmetology; Joshua Judd, and Greggory Petty in Computer Information Technology; Joshua Button and Matthew Jones in Manufacturing; Nathan Gonzalez, and Kyle Hornyak in Machine Tool Technology; Clysta Hinton in Mechatronics Multicraft Tech; Gary Hargraves, Hayden Lacy, and Braiden Oliver in Welding Technology; Steven Demumbra, Jackson Ola, David Windham, Logan Work, and Wayne Wright in Automotive Technology.

