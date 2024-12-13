Austin Peay State University Graduate Courtney Gatewood Earns Coveted Nashville Arts Residency

Clarksville, TN – For Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Courtney Gatewood, art is more than a career path — it’s a journey of rediscovery and connection.

Gatewood, a mother of three graduating Friday, December 13th, 2024, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art, has been selected for the inaugural Arcade Arts residency program in downtown Nashville. This achievement marks another milestone in her return to the arts, following features in international publications and a digital exhibition in Times Square.

Gatewood’s journey back to education was sparked by personal challenges.

“I decided to return to education following a challenging divorce,” she said. “I aspired for a better future for my children. After being a stay-at-home mother for a decade, I wanted them to witness the rewards that hard work can bring to someone with perseverance.”

As the only recent graduate among the 12 artists chosen for the prestigious program, Gatewood’s inclusion speaks to her talent and the authenticity of her artistic vision.

“Despite being born partially deaf, I draw inspiration from music and vividly envision patterns and figures in my mind,” Gatewood said. “Weaving these images into my paintings enables me to gain deeper insights into my thoughts and emotions, serving as a crucial part of my healing process.

“When I first began my artistic journey at Austin Peay State University, my primary focus was improving my drawing skills, which I still consider essential,” she added. “I believe that without mastering drawing, I wouldn’t have been able to establish my unique style or themes. My learning has come from self-exploration and the art history courses I’ve attended. I often ponder the motivations behind other artists’ creations and their choice of mediums, which fuels my artistic exploration. Currently, my work centers on figurative art and the relationship between figures and patterns, often drawing inspiration from my imagination.”

Recognition and Artistic Achievements

Gatewood’s unique perspective has garnered attention in the art world. Her work has been featured in Artistonish magazine and Artist Talk Magazine. Her art has also been showcased in several exhibitions, including the Figures or Faces online exhibit by Las Laguna Art Gallery and the Femina 2023, Woman 2023 and Inspirations 2023 exhibitions by Gallerium.Art and Exhibizone.

The Arcade Arts program, launched in 2023, aims to create a sustainable home for visual arts in downtown Nashville. Located on the top floor of the newly renovated Arcade Nashville, the program features studio spaces for artists in residence, an exhibition space and curated art programs. Gatewood, specializing in two-dimensional mixed media, was selected from more than 110 submissions.

The six-month Arcade Arts residency through June 2025 provides Gatewood with studio space and a platform to explore her human connection and emotional resonance themes. This opportunity builds on her growing recognition, including her selection for a digital exhibition in Times Square last June.

“These 12 artists and the more than 100 other artists who applied demonstrate the quality of and the enthusiasm for the arts in Nashville,” said Arcade Arts executive director Mollye Brown. “We are so excited to welcome our inaugural group of resident artists and are thrilled by the enthusiastic response this program has received from the Nashville arts community.”

Residents benefit from organized exhibitions, professional development and public engagement through Nashville’s monthly Art Crawl events.

“Every artist is doing something so different; we are all able to learn and impact the world differently,” Gatewood said. “Working with other dedicated artists inspires me to keep going and to keep working hard because I believe hard work will lead to good things.”

For Gatewood, the residency represents more than professional development—it’s an opportunity to further her artistic mission of exploring profound connections through creative expression.



“Connecting with others, whether through human interaction or artistic expression, is immensely meaningful,” she said. “Imbuing life with purpose and facilitating a better comprehension of the human experience.”

The Austin Peay Experience: A Transformative Journey

While at Austin Peay State University, Gatewood said, “My favorite thing about being in the Department of Art + Design at APSU is the people I have met, especially the professors and instructors. Finding people who believe in me with great support has been amazing.”

Gatewood’s appreciation for art has grown significantly during her time at Austin Peay.

“Before attending Austin Peay State University, I had little appreciation for art, knowing only a few artists,” she said. “My visit to the Art Institute of Chicago was eye-opening; it was my first experience in an art museum where I encountered a Monet in person. That moment was transformative and resonated with me deeply. As I explored the museum further, I realized I lacked an understanding of the profound reasons behind the artworks and their creators. This awareness sparked a desire to learn more. Soon after, I decided to apply to Austin Peay, where I discovered a supportive environment for my growth.”

Visitors can experience Gatewood’s work and meet the artist during the monthly Art Crawl events, held the second Saturday of every month from 6-9 p.m. at the Nashville Arcade, between Fourth and Fifth avenues in downtown Nashville. The hour before each Art Crawl features artists’ talks, providing insight into the creative processes and inspirations of the resident artists.

For more information about the residency program, visit arcadearts.org . To follow Gatewood’s artistic journey, find her on Instagram @courtneyartwork.

About Austin Peay State University’s Department of Art + Design

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design offers a comprehensive range of programs and courses designed to nurture creativity, critical thinking, and technical skills. With a dedicated faculty and state-of-the-art facilities, the department prepares students for careers in visual arts, graphic design, illustration and art education.