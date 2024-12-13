Mark Green: Update From Washington for December 13th, 2024

Washington, D.C. – I joined the Tennessee Congressional Delegation in requesting President Joe Biden extend the 100% federal cost share for victims of Hurricane Helene. Recovery efforts in East Tennessee will take time.

For communities that lost their industrial base and much of their tax revenue, the 100% federal cost share is essential. You can read our letter here.

I joined Chairman John Moolenaar and Subcommittee Chair Carlos Gimenez in a statement following news that the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force placed new Chinese companies on its forced labor entity list. You can read our full statement here.

The Biden administration has launched a war of attrition against the vendors who make Americans’ Second Amendment rights effective. You can read my latest op-ed in the National Review here.

A Legislative Update:

You can read my statement on the Cyber Safety Review Board’s first meeting to begin its assessment of the intrusions into telecommunication networks by a CCP-affiliated threat actor known as “Salt Typhoon” here.

You can read my statement on President-elect Donald J. Trump’s Department of Homeland Security appointments and White House advisors for border security policy here.

With my Cyber PIVOTT Act, we can focus on the most valuable asset to protect our networks and our critical infrastructure: the right people in the right jobs, with the right skills, where our country needs them most. You can read more on my bill here and in the Tennessean.

The Biden-Harris DOJ has intentionally targeted peaceful, pro-life protesters for the last four years. Meanwhile, individuals who vandalized pregnancy centers were let off the hook. That’s why I’m an original cosponsor of Rep. Chip Roy’s bill to repeal the FACE Act. You can read more about the bill in the Daily Caller here.

I’m proud to cosponsor Rep. Warren Davidson’s Repealing Big Brother Overreach Act. This bill would repeal the Corporate Transparency Act, a law that violates the personal privacy of American business owners by forcing them to disclose sensitive information.

After a unanimous vote in the House Foreign Affairs Committee in September, I supported H. Res. 1449 on the House Floor to condemn the global rise in antisemitism.

As Communist China continues to act more aggressively in the South China Sea, we must ensure the Philippines remains protected. That’s why I supported an increase in joint U.S.-Philippine patrols in the South China Sea.



The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act is a crucial bill that expands access to obesity treatments for Medicare beneficiaries. I’m proud to support this legislation.

The Homeland Security Committee:

I requested a transcribed interview with FEMA supervisor Marn’i Washington about her instructions to relief workers in Florida to skip Trump supporters’ homes. You can read more in The Daily Wire here.

Cyberspace is increasingly becoming the battlefield on which America’s adversaries seek to undermine our sovereignty. You can read the Committee’s Cyber Threat Snapshot highlights the rising threats to U.S. networks and critical infrastructure here.

Around the District:

Congratulations to the Five Points Post Office, which is celebrating a year of service since their reopening. Happy to see the post office thriving again with its rich history in the Franklin community. It was an honor to play a small part in this victory. You can find more information here.

In the Media:

Every minute our cyber professionals are unprepared to meet the moment gives foreign adversaries and opportunistic criminals the upper hand. You can watch my interview with Auburn Univeristy’s McCrary Institute Cyberfocus podcast here:

You can read my full statement on the DOJ’s charges for three Iran-backed individuals who plotted to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump & Iranian-American dissident Masih Alinejad here.

The Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Donald J. Trump:

The level of failure from the Secret Service is unfathomable. It speaks to a culture of complacency. You can watch my questions for USSS Acting Director Rowe here:

Announcements:

If you need help with a federal agency or passport issue, call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

