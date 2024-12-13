Noel Night 2024 Brings Holiday Magic to the Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, December 5th, 2024, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center transformed into a winter wonderland for its annual Noel Night celebration. From 5:00pm to 8:00pm, visitors of all ages reveled in the holiday spirit during this beloved event, which coincided with the Downtown ArtWalk.

“This is our annual Noel Night event. It’s the lead-up to Christmas. During this event, we especially focus on our store operation, which is all the arts and crafts of Clarksville and Montgomery County. It’s great to have such a large turnout to our event,” stated Frank Lott, Customs House Executive Director.

The evening kicked off with the enchanting sounds of Red River Breeze, whose live performance of holiday classics filled the museum’s halls with warmth and cheer. Guests were greeted with complimentary hot chocolate and festive treats, setting the tone for a cozy and joyous evening.

“Lots of people are here tonight despite the cold weather and the heavy traffic. Everyone looks like they’re having a great time. Lots of good food, and the gift shop is open with lots of very nice pieces of merchandise. It’s been a very nice evening throughout,” said Joe Filippo.

Children’s laughter echoed in the craft corner, where they had the chance to create their own holiday keepsakes under the guidance of museum staff and volunteers. Nearby, the F&M Bank Huff & Puff Model Trains chugged along their tracks, delighting train enthusiasts young and old with their intricate details and mesmerizing motion.

Adding a sprinkle of magic to the night, a very special guest from the North Pole—Santa Claus himself—made an appearance, spreading joy and posing for pictures with starry-eyed children. Families took advantage of free admission to explore the museum’s exhibits and enjoy a stress-free evening of holiday fun.

The Museum Store was abuzz with activity as visitors shopped for unique and thoughtful gifts. Featuring handmade pottery, jewelry, art, books, and home décor from small businesses and local artists, the store offered exclusive discounts for Noel Night shoppers. Free gift wrapping added an extra touch of convenience, allowing attendees to leave with beautifully wrapped treasures in hand.

A highlight of the evening was the debut of the 2024 Customs House Museum & Cultural Center ornament, showcasing artwork by local artist D.C. Thomas. Guests admired the intricate design, which had been expertly transformed into a keepsake ornament available for purchase. This year’s design joined the museum’s cherished annual ornament collection, making it a must-have for many attendees.

“Every year, there’s a new ornament, and they’re all different. For the last two years, we’ve had local artists do their version of the building, and then we get it put on an ornament that we sell in the museum store,” stated Kim Raines, Customs House Museum Lead Visitor Services Associate.

“We love D.C. because we sell her items in the store, and we thought she would be a perfect fit for the ornament this year,” said Laura Cagaoan, Visitor Services Manager at the Customs House Museum.

“This is a great opportunity for me as an artist and to have my art recognized in such a beautiful way by the museum and to have the opportunity to paint the crown jewel of Clarksville. This is a gorgeous historical building, highly regarded by artists, Clarksville residents, and historians,” D.C. Thomas said. “It’s nationally known as being an astounding example of architecture, and it’s housing so many beautiful works of art that to have mine included and to represent the museum at the same time is a beautiful feeling that I will carry throughout my life with much gratitude.”

“I want to thank everyone here at the museum for doing such an outstanding job for Noel Knight and, just to be a small part of that is an extraordinary feeling that words can not express,” commented D.C. Thomas.

As the evening drew to a close, guests left with smiles on their faces, shopping bags in hand, and a renewed sense of community and holiday spirit. Noel Night 2024 proved once again why it’s a treasured tradition in Clarksville, offering something for everyone and spreading cheer throughout the season.

Mark your calendars for next year’s Noel Night—it’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!

