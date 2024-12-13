Planters Bank Presents… “Christmas Vacation” (The Movie) at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Sunday

Clarksville, TN – There’s no place like home for the holidays! Stick around downtown after Red River Breeze’s concert and join the Roxy Regional Theatre for nonstop laughter when Planters Bank Presents… the hilarious holiday favorite NATIONAL LAMPOON’S CHRISTMAS VACATION on our big screen this Sunday, December 15th, 2024, at 6:00pm.

In this sequel to the two Lampoon Vacation flicks, the Griswold family host their dysfunctional relatives for the holiday as the dad (Chevy Chase) contends with spontaneously combusting Christmas lights and temperamental trees while anticipating the arrival of his annual bonus.

Rating: PG-13 / Running time: 97 minutes / Release year: 1989 / Director: Jeremiah Chechik / Cast: Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo, Randy Quaid, Juliette Lewis, Johnny Galecki / Licensing: Swank Motion Pictures

Tickets are $5.00 and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to show times). Seating is general admission. Popcorn, assorted candy, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are available as concessions.

