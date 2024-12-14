APSU Men’s Basketball’s Second-Half Rally Falls Short Against Southern Illinois, 65-60

Clarksville, TN – Despite a 25-point, 10-rebound Sai Witt double-double in his first game since mid-November, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team fell to Southern Illinois 65-60, Saturday, on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (4-6) trailed by 12 midway through the second half, and cut its deficit to as few as three points with 70 seconds remaining, but a potential game-tying three-pointer by Isaac Haney hit off the back rim.

Nineteen of Witt’s season-high 25 points came in the second half, with the 6-8 forward going 6-fo-10 from the field and 7-for-9 from the free-throw line in the final 20 minutes. The Governors also held Southern Illinois (5-6) to 35.7% from the field in the second half after the Salukis made half of their 28 first-half attempts.

The Governors led 7-3 through a defensive opening five minutes, but a 13-3 SIU run gave the Salukis a 13-9 advantage following their fourth three-pointer. SIU then extended its lead to double figures at 26-15 after a trio of APSU turnovers and led 36-25, with a Tate McCubbin three-pointer at the first-half buzzer trimming the Saluki lead to 11.

Austin Peay State University’s first eight points of the second half came from the free throw line as it cut its deficit to 42-33 before the under-12 media timeout. A Witt layup followed by a trio of makes at the stripe brought the APSU Govs within seven, but five-straight SIU points returned it to a 12-point game with 10:37 to play in regulation.

Witt attempted nine of the Govs’ 12 attempts from the field between 17:45-9:58 and connected on five of attempts in the paint during that span. Witt made each of his last four attempts from the field in the seven-minute run, with his final make bringing APSU back within eight.

A pair of Haney free throws followed by a driving layup cut the SIU lead to three with 26 seconds remaining, but, following a SIU turnover in the final 15 seconds, a missed right-wing attempt by Haney was followed by a pair of SIU free throws, resulting in the decision.

The Difference

Second-half three-point shooting. After going 5-for-11 from three in the first half, the Governors were limited to just 1-of-10 from distance in the final 20 minutes.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 7-12 all-time against Southern Illinois.

The APSU Govs dropped to 5-3 against the Salukis in Clarksville.

The Governors fell to 16-4 all-time in F&M Bank Arena.

Sai Witt led the Governors in scoring for the first time this season and sixth time in his Austin Peay State University career. His 25 points are tied for the second-most by a Governor this season, trailing only LJ Thomas’ 29 points at Butler, November 8th.

Sai Witt’s 10 rebounds are tied for the second-most by a Gov this season and trail only JaVar Daniel’s 11 boards at Morehead State on November 20th. His seven offensive rebounds are the most by a Gov this season.

Sai Witt’s double-double is the first by a Gov this season and the first since he had 28 points and 10 rebounds and Dezi Jones had 17 points and 11 assists against Stetson in the 2024 ASUN Championship game (3/10/24).

Austin Peay State University’s 35 second-half points are its most since scoring 39 second-half points at #9 Tennessee on November 17th.

The Governors’ 35 rebounds are its most since hauling in 36 boards against Chattanooga on November 11th.

Austin Peay State University’s 12 offensive rebounds are its most since having 19 against Stetson in the 2024 ASUN Championship.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



After a brief stop at home, it’s back on the road for the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team for a pair of contests next week. Austin Peay State University begins the swing with a December 18th, 6:00pm CT game against Ohio in Athens, Ohio, before facing Vanderbilt on December 21st at 2:00pm in Nashville for its final nonconference road game of the regular season.