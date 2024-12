Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is working on a two-vehicle crash at Madison Street and the 41A Bypass intersection.

The crash occurred at 5:47pm and is causing traffic congestion. Officers are working to get the roadway back open as soon as possible.

The status of the injuries is unknown at this time and motorists are advised to find an alternate route.

There is no other information available for release at this time.