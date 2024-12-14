40.6 F
Local Entrepreneurs Connect at “Mingle with Local” Networking Event

By Tony Centonze
Mingle with Local. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Local business owners and entrepreneurs were invited to Mingle with Local for the opportunity to “supercharge [their] business connections and join other small business owners for a power-packed hour of mingling, learning, and collaboration.”

Local Clarksville, led by Kacie Bryant, held the latest in its series of popular “Mingle” events at the Leo-Lillie Training Center. Bryant provided snacks and refreshments and kicked the activities off with introductions around the room of more than two dozen small business owners.

Bryant says that Mingle for Local events is for people who are looking to expand their network, spark new ideas, or team up with like-minded local business owners. Everyone was invited to bring their energy and ideas and be open-minded at an event that “could change everything for [their] business.”

