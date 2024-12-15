APSU Women’s Basketball Falls to California on the Road, 71-45

Berkeley, CA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 71-45 to California, Sunday, at the Haas Pavilion.

Austin Peay (3-6) held California (11-1) to just two points for the first three minutes of the contest, allowing the APSU Govs to lead by six at 8-2. A 6-0 run from California gave them the lead at 10-8, but a jumper by La’Nya Foster tied the game at 10 with 4:26 left in the first frame.

The two teams exchanged shots, but Cal’s three-three-pointers and a layup within the quarter’s final three and a half minutes allowed them to take a 21-13 lead heading into the second quarter.

APSU opened up the second quarter by making three of three attempted field goals, cutting their trail to four at 23-19 with 8:22 on the clock. Cal extended their lead to as many as 17 at 42-25 with 2:23 remaining in the half, but a three-pointer by Anovia Sheals with 38 seconds left cut the Govs’ deficit to 13 headed into the locker room.

A layup by Sa’Mya Wyatt 20 seconds into the third frame got the Govs within 12 at 42-30. Cal continued to extend their lead, with a free-throw by Gabrielle Abigor getting them a 20-point lead at 55-35 going into the final quarter.

The Golden Bears got up by as many as 29 at 70-41 with just under two minutes remaining in the game. Free throws by Wyatt and Anala Nelson ended the game, giving Cal the 71-45 win.

The Difference

Three-point shooting. Cal made 11-of-20 attempted three-pointers, giving them a 55.0 percentage. The Golden Bears had five threes in the first quarter and went four-for-four in the second.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt led Austin Peay State University with 15 points, marking her seventh consecutive game in double-figures.

This was the fifth time she has been the leading scorer in Wyatt’s career.

Anovia Sheals had 11 points, her fifth consecutive game seeing double-figure scoring.

La’Nya Foster led with six rebounds, marking her 10th career game as a leading rebounder and her fourth of the season.

Foster also led with four assists, marking her eighth career game as an assist leader and her sixth of the season.

The Governors outscored the Golden Bears 28-24 in the paint and 10-0 in second-chance points.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team will head to High Point, North Carolina, for a December 15th, 1:00pm game against the High Point Panthers.