Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 15th–19th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a mix of showers, storms, and cooler weather, with temperatures starting in the 60s before dropping into the 40s and 20s later in the week.

Rain dominates the early part of the week, with thunderstorms possible, followed by clearing skies and colder temperatures as the week progresses.

Showers are likely Sunday, especially in the morning, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 59°F. South winds around 10 mph will gust up to 20 mph. Precipitation amounts are expected to remain light, at less than a tenth of an inch.

For Sunday night, cloudy skies persist, with showers likely after midnight. The low will hover around 54°F, with south winds continuing at 5–10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible.

Showers are expected throughout the day Monday, with a chance of thunderstorms after 3:00pm. The high temperature will reach near 62°F. Winds will pick up from the south-southwest at 10–15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Rain chances are significant, at 90%.

Rain and possible thunderstorms continue into the evening, Monday night, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will drop to around 40°F. Winds will shift from southwest to light and variable after midnight.

On Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of afternoon showers under mostly sunny skies. The high will be near 56°F with calm winds shifting to the east-northeast around 5 mph.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely after midnight Tuesday night, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 47°F. Winds will be calm before shifting to the south-southwest around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation climbs to 70%.

Showers and possible thunderstorms dominate the day Wednesday, with a high near 60°F. Winds will shift from south-southwest to northwest in the afternoon, gusting up to 20 mph. Rain chances remain at 70%.

A 40% chance of showers lingers into the evening Wednesday night, mainly before midnight. Skies will gradually clear, with a low dropping to around 30°F. North-northwest winds will settle at 10 mph.

Mostly sunny skies return Thursday, but temperatures stay cooler, with a high near 41°F.

Partly cloudy conditions continue Thursday night, with a chilly low around 27°F.

This week starts with mild temperatures and plenty of rain but transitions to cooler, sunnier conditions later on. Residents should prepare for wet conditions early in the week and bundle up as colder air moves in by midweek.