Marsha Blackburn Report: Creating Government Efficiency

Washington, D.C. – The American people have had enough of outsized bureaucracy and wasteful government spending. I introduced a package of bills known as the “DOGE Acts” to hold the federal government accountable for managing taxpayer dollars to coincide with President-elect Trump’s recently announced Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) led by entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

It should be common sense that those who have committed crimes against our citizens should be deported. In a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, I called on Chairman Durbin to pass the CLEAR Act, which would ensure state and local law enforcement officials can help the federal government deport criminal illegal immigrants from the U.S.

Every day the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) is stalled in the House, more children are dying. X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently announced her support for my bipartisan legislation to protect children online. With the backing of free speech champions like Elon Musk and Donald Trump, Jr., along with parents, advocates, and over 240 organizations, KOSA must be signed into law this Congress. Read more here.

The Volunteer State is proud to be home to so many iconic musical landmarks for tourists to enjoy – from Graceland in Memphis to the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and Dollywood in Pigeon Forge. My bipartisan American Music Tourism Act recently passed the Senate, and it would support and increase music tourism for both domestic and international visitors.

As the U.S. prepares to host the FIFA World Cup and the Olympics, law enforcement must be equipped to combat organized crime and match-fixing. Recently, I wrote a bipartisan letter to the Department of Justice on the growing risk of match-fixing in the United States and its potential ties to organized crime around the world.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

For a list of resources available to Tennesseans affected by Hurricane Helene, visit my website at www.blackburn.senate.gov/helene. Click here to apply for federal assistance through FEMA.

If you are interested in attending the Inaugural Parade, click here.

Looking for a new book to read this holiday season? Click here for my recommendation.